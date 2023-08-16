WATERLOO – Maria Jose Rodriguez won the Pro Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour Championship, beating Dasha Kovalova 234-200 in the final round of the tournament on Tuesday.

The Colombian overcame a foot injury to roll six strikes and four spares at Cadillac XBC to secure her third PWBA major title and a $50,000 payday.

The event was broadcasted for a national audience, appearing on CBS Sports and marked the end of both the season and a week’s worth of women’s pro bowling in Waterloo.

“I mean, it’s amazing,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of people have done it and a lot of people haven’t, so I mean you don’t take for granted any win, any tournament. I mean it’s awesome.”

Rodriguez entered the stepladder finals on Tuesday as the No. 1 seed, bowling for a score of 5,515 pins in 24 games – plus 540 more pins from her 18 wins – for a total of 6,055 in the Monday qualifier.

Her top seed allowed her plenty of time to rest before bowling in the final round as Rodriguez received a bye to the championship match.

“To get into the top (it was) just figuring out how to strike,” Rodriguez said. “You know, who was striking during the week and why and how I was going to be able to do it.”

Kovalova earned the No. 2 seed at 6,011 pins and advanced to the last round after winning 211-173 against No. 4 Erin McCarthy.

For her part, McCarthy proved to be one of the fiercest competitors of the night, not leaving a single open frame in two games against No. 5 Verity Crawley or No. 3 Jordan Richard. This included picking up a spare on a four-pin split in the last frame against Richard and connecting on a strike in a roll off against Crawley to win the opening match of the event.

However, McCarthy, an Elkhorn, Nebraska product, met her match in Kovalova, the second-seeded bowler in the stepladder final.

Kovalova, who recorded a total pinfall of 6,011 in match play on Monday, picked up eight strikes and two spares, leaving only a single pin unaccounted for, in the third round bout with McCarthy.

In the final match, Kovalova got off to a solid start with four strikes in a row, then picked up a spare in her fifth frame. Meanwhile, after getting a spare in her first frame, Rodriguez went on a tear with five consecutive strikes.

Rodriguez got into the lead in the seventh frame when Kovalova failed to salvage a spare out of a 7-10 split, forcing her to settle for nine pins instead.

Kovalova struggled with another split in the ninth frame while Rodriguez got a strike and a spare in the same sequence to get out to a comfortable lead, heading into a pivotal tenth frame.

A third split by Kovalova in the final frame proved enough to clinch the championship title for Rodriguez.

While she still has events to bowl back in Colombia, Rodriguez said she was proud of her season with the PWBA, seeing the trophy as the perfect cap for 2023, though she still see room to improve.

“Obviously it was a good season because I won,” Rodriguez said. “You always want to do better. I have a lot of really high standards for myself, so that’s sometimes, but no, it was a good season.”

On Saturday, the 2023 PWBA Pepsi Open also took place at Cadillac XBC. Former PWBA Tour pro Caitlyn Johnson of Beaumont, Texas won the open title with a 197-181 victory over Waterloo Open champion Diana Zavjalova of Latvia.

Johnson recorded strikes on seven of her final nine shots to take home the $10,000 championship prize and earn her first PWBA Tour victory.

Courier sports writer Ethan Petrik also contributed to this story.