WATERLOO – The Waterloo Open remains anyone’s to win with a neck-and-neck tie at first and the 2021 champion only one stroke back.

On Saturday, Daniel Hudson and Jarrett Swan put themselves in the lead following rounds of 63 strokes with rounds of 66, putting both men at 15 under through Friday.

According to Swan, his secret isn’t in his drive, or in his short game. Instead, Swan is trying to have as much fun as possible.

“I had fun with my caddy Harrison. He’s 14 years old and we’re just out there having fun,” Swan said. “To be honest, I didn’t really know what I shot today, didn’t know what I shot yesterday, we’re just playing the golf course, trying to do the best I can and have a blast.”

At 31, this is Swan’s first time competing in the Waterloo Open. The South Carolina-native said he’s enjoyed Iowa and the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course, with the fickle winds letting him bring out his creative side.

“I like being a little creative on the golf course and it’s just kind of opened my brain and made it fun,” Swan said. “You’re not just flying a wedge to a certain number and then sticking – you’ve got to play a bounce, you’ve got to play a different shot – it’s a lot of fun.”

2021 champion Michael Visacki sits only a stroke behind Swan and Hudson.

After underperforming in the first round, he shot 63 on Saturday, making him third at nine under. Last year's winner Will Dickson also carded a 63 to put himself at six under. Combined with the 64-stroke performance by 2019 champion Chandler Blanchet, the group of former champions shot 26 under in the second round.

According to Visacki, the earlier tee-off time may have been a component in the three golfers getting back into their champion forms.

“The greens were a little bit more receptive and I think we all just played a lot better honestly, made a couple more puts and I think less mistakes for sure,” Visacki said. “I think everybody had like one or two mistakes yesterday and we really didn’t have many today, honestly.”

After shooting 67 the day before, Visacki recorded nine birdies to boost himself ahead nine spots in the standings. Meanwhile, Dickson got hot on the 12th hole, with two eagles and a birdie that put him in position to finish strong and possibly steal the lead on Sunday.

“I knew Mike was ahead by a couple of strokes… and so I think we just tried to keep our foot on the pedal and we all know that you have to go really a lot here in order to have a chance to win, and so we just kept trying to make birdies,” Dickson said. “And we made some clutch par saves.”

On Friday, all three said that they were feeding off and motivating each other to perform. After Saturday, Viascki said the proof was in the pudding.

“I think we played 26 under as a group, which is probably the best I’ve ever been a part of, so I’m excited for tomorrow, and I think we all have another low one in all of us,” he said.

As the youngest member of the three champs, the Waterloo Open has also been a chance for Dickson to absorb his peers’ knowledge and experience to learn how to improve his game further.

“They’ve had success at the highest level, so not getting too low, staying patient and that sort of stuff,” Dickson said. “Especially at a place like… Irv Warren where you have to go really low and if you’re not making a ton of birdies right away, you really have to just kind of know that you have a lot of holes left, and to watch two really good guys play – it feels good that I can play with them and hopefully, we can all play good again tomorrow.”

Moving forward on Sunday Visacki said the key will be consistency and not letting the pressure cut into his performance. Meanwhile, Swan says he’ll keep having fun, and if he wins, that makes it even better.

“My secret for success, just one shot at a time and make some puts and at the end of the day, I left my beautiful wife back home and if I can come back home with a big check, she’d be very happy.”

Round Two Leaders

129 – Daniel Hudson 63-66, Jarrett Swan 63-66

130 – Michael Visacki 67-63

131 – Keller Harper 65-66, Zachary Burry 65-66

132 – Evan Brown 66-66, Conrad Isley 66-66, Kaylor Steger 67-65, Will Dickson 69-63, Hayden Hunneke 62-70, Hunter Eichorn 64-68, Erich Ansett 67-65, Jamie Wilson 67-65

133 – Carson Schaake 68-65, Logan Price 67-66, Dylan Meyer 69-64, Chandler Blanchet 69-64, Harry Hiller 70-63, Michael Kartrude 66-67

PHOTOS: Second round of the 90th Waterloo Open 072223-spt-waterloo open-saturday-1.1.JPG 072223-spt-waterloo open-saturday-3.JPG 072223-spt-waterloo open saturday-2.JPG 072223-spt-waterloo open-saturday-4.JPG 072223-spt-waterloo open-saturday-5.JPG 072223-spt-waterloo open-saturday-6.JPG