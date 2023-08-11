WATERLOO – Latvian bowler Diana Zavjalova has four Professional Women’s Bowling Association victories since joining the tour in 2015.

That number jumped to five Thursday as Zavjalova picked up her first win in five years after capturing the PWBA Waterloo Open at Cadillac XBC and a $10,000 winner’s check.

“The last time I won was in 2018 and it’s just been a very long time coming,” Zavjalova said. “And I definitely got very emotional, extremely happy and just very proud.”

Zavjalova, who currently resides in Fort Worth, entered Thursday’s finals at as the fourth seed.

But she proceeded to win consecutive stepladder matches over Kerry Smith (244-204), Jillian Martin (249-223) and Jordan Richard (212-192) to advance to the finals.

In the championship match, she faced the top-seeded Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, rolling a 279 to Pluhowsky’s 244 to secure the win.

Pluhowsky, who averaged 245.76 to earn the No. 1 seed, earned a $5,000 check for her runner-up finish.

As a part of the PWBA, Zavjalova knew she was competing with elite bowlers from across the globe. To win, she would have to perform with little room for error.

“It was very high-scoring, so we all averaged above 230 in qualifying and the round-robin, so it’s a very high-scoring pattern,” Zavjalova said. “I just felt very comfortable, and I had a good look, and I was just locating my shots.”

Zavjalova won the 2018 Pepsi PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open in Seminole, Florida, before going on a five-year pro victory drought. However, she’s seen considerable improvement this season, making it to the finals in the last four televised events she’s bowled in. Going into Waterloo, she was confident that she could break through on the fourth attempt.

Zavjalova said that her focus was on bowling one frame at a time and things finally fell her way.

“I’ve been bowling really, really good this season,” she said. “I just felt very comfortable, and I just got lucky. And things just spun my way.”

There are two more PWBA events to be held at Cadillac XBC. The Pepsi Open will conclude on Saturday at 2 p.m. with stepladder finals at 6:30 and the PWBA Tour Championship will begin on Monday at 10 a.m.

Photos: Pro Women’s Bowling Association Waterloo Open pro-am night PWBA 4 PWBA 1 PWBA 2 PWBA 3 PWBA 5 PWBA 6 PWBA 7 PWBA 8 PWBA 9 PWBA 10 PWBA 11 PWBA 12 PWBA 13 PWBA 14