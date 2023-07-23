WATERLOO – Evan Brown of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, is the winner of the 90th Waterloo Open after beating Harry Hillier in a tie-breaking playoff on Sunday evening.

After tying at 21 under in regulation, the two golfers faced off in sudden victory tiebreaker with Brown’s birdie on the second tiebreaker hole, the Par-3 17th, earning him the $50,000 winner’s check.

“I’m over the moon,” Brown said. “It’s my second professional victory, I’ve only been playing pro for nine months or so, so this is really kind of awesome to step off in the right direction with my pro career.”

Brown’s first pro win was the MLGT Fountains West Winter Classic in February.

Hiller started the day four strokes back of the leaders but charged to the front with an impressive display of golf shooting 12-under through the first 15 holes as the New Zealander was on pace to set the course record.

But his tee shot on 16 went out of bounds and he took a double bogey on the hole, settling for a final round 62 which vaulted him into a playoff with Brown.

“It’s hard to be disappointed with a 62,” Hillier said. “The out-of-bounds on 16 got a bad bounce, firm bounce, landed 30 yards short of the green and it’s a foot-and-a-half out of bounds, so those things happen, it’s just how you respond.”

For his part, Brown kept things steady through the weekend, shooting 66 on Friday and Saturday. Then on Sunday, he worked on his patience and his focus, and putted a strong five holes in a row on the back nine to improve to 63 the last day and tie with Hillier.

“Last night, I was talking with my [performance] coach, just tried to talk to him about staying patient and making sure I was doing what I could control – focusing on that – just trying to hit good shots, hit good puts,” Brown said. “Just trying to stay in that all day.”

Going into playoffs, Brown made a solid drive on the first playoff hole, the Par-5 first hole, while Hillier’s ball landed near the bushes. Hillier then blasted his second shot through the branches to give himself a solid chance to extend the tiebreaker, and he made a clutch putt to save par and force another playoff hole.

On 17, Hillier’s shot landed on the green, but Brown was just off in the rough. Brown then hit a chip shot to within six inches. Hillier had a putt to win, but missed and then missed a short putt to force even more extra golf.

“This finish is what the 90th Waterloo Open deserved,” said Waterloo Open Committee Chairman Brian Middleton.

It’s a redeeming moment for Brown, who lost on his last playoff at the 2019 Palmetto Amateur in South Carolina. The man he lost to was none other than Jamie Wilson, who acted as his caddy for the Waterloo Open playoff event.

After the Open, Wilson said that he enjoyed a friendly rivalry with Brown. Having competed with him extensively while Brown was at Ole Miss and Wilson was with the University of South Carolina, both men built a strong respect for each other’s skill on the course.

“We give it back and forth to each other all the time and sometimes he beats me – most of the time he beats me – but sometimes I get him every once in a while,” Wilson said.

Brown is headed to Chicago for the Korn Ferry Monday qualifier, saying he has the momentum he needs for the tour.

“You know, this is going to do wonders for me and I’m really, really happy to be champion here,” Brown said.

2021 champion Michael Visacki and Greenville, South Carolina’s Keller Harper both finished one shot out of the play at 20-under.

Dylan Myer of Evansville, Indiana, Hunter Eichhorn of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Zach Burry of Appleton, Wis all tied for fifth at 19-under.

Photos: Final round of the 90th Waterloo Open Waterloo Open 1 Waterloo Open 2 Waterloo Open 3 Waterloo Open 4 Waterloo Open 5 Waterloo Open 6 Waterloo Open 7 Waterloo Open 8 Waterloo Open 9 Waterloo Open 10 Waterloo Open 11 Waterloo Open 12 Waterloo Open 13 Waterloo Open 14 Waterloo Open 15 Waterloo Open 16 Waterloo Open 17 Waterloo Open 18 Waterloo Open 19 Waterloo Open 20 Waterloo Open 21 Waterloo Open 22 Waterloo Open 23 Waterloo Open 24 Waterloo Open 25 Waterloo Open 26 Waterloo Open 27 Waterloo Open 28 Waterloo Open 29 Waterloo Open 30 Waterloo Open 31

Results

]195 – Evan Brown 66-66-63 Harry Hillier 70-63-62

196 – Michael Visacki 67-63-66, Keller Harper 66-65-66

197 – Dylan Meyer 69-64-64, Hunter Eichorn 64-68-65, Zachary Burry 65-66-66

198 – Chandler Blanchet 69-64-65, Daniel Hudson 63-66-69

199 – Tyler Leach 69-67-63, Ryan Siegler 66-69-64, Emmett Herb 66-69-64, Jeff Burton 69-66-64, Carson Schaake 68-65-66

200 – Tripp Kinney 67-69-64, Matthew Meneghetti 67-66-67, Hayden Hunneke 62-70-68

201 – Peter Bradbeer 70-65-66, Kyle Mueller 73-61-67, Eric Ansett 67-65-69, Conrad Isley 66-66-69

202 – Alex Schaake 68-68-66, Austin Schoonmaker 71-65-66, Jimmy Morton 70-65-67, Michael Kartrude 66-67-69, Will Dickson 69-63-70