Packers' pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

“When he makes a big play, I want to go make a big play,” Za’Darius Smith said. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing that kept us going as a duo was basically outdo each other.”

The Packers were the only NFL team to have two players get 12-plus sacks in the 2019 regular season. Since the NFL started officially recognizing the sack statistic in 1982, the Smiths were the Packers' first duo to have at least 12 apiece in the same regular season, though Reggie White had 13 and Bryce Paup had 11 in 1993.

In a 23-10 victory at Minnesota that clinched the NFC North title, Za’Darius Smith became the first Packer since Clay Matthews in 2012 to post 3 ½ sacks in a game. Each of the Smiths made two sacks in a 28-23 NFC divisional playoff victory over Seattle.

Yet they still have room to improve.

While their pass-rushing skills are apparent, the Smiths understand they must help Green Bay’s run defense get better. The Packers’ Super Bowl hopes disintegrated last season when they allowed 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss at San Francisco.

They’d also like to produce more turnovers. Each of the Smiths forced only one fumble last season.