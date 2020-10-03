Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

“I had an opportunity,” said Albarado, who won his second Preakness after 2007 aboard Curlin. “I took advantage of the rail. Johnny stayed off the fence there, made a conscious decision to move at that time. Give or take now. If I make that move now or I wait and get smothered.”

McPeek won a Triple Crown race for the first time since the 2002 Belmont with Sarava, which was the biggest upset in the history of that race. Swiss Skydiver was the first filly to run in the Preakness since 2014, when Ria Antonia finished last.

“I didn’t feel that much tension really,” McPeek said. “I felt like we had her well-prepared. Any horse race, things have to go your way. But every day she was happy, she was bright-eyed.”

It went Swiss Skydiver’s way in part because Authentic’s Hall of Fame jockey, John Velazquez, abandoned the rail, giving Albarado the lane for a near-perfect trip.

“That’s a good filly,” said Authentic and Thousand Words trainer Bob Baffert, who was denied a record-breaking eighth Preakness victory. “He had every chance to get by her. He got beat. He just couldn’t get by her. She dug in. She’s tough.”