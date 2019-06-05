Baseball
- Iowa senior Cole McDonald of New Hampton was selected by the Houston Astros Wednesday during the 15th round of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft.
The right-handed pitcher was the 466th pick, and is the 21st player selected under Iowa head coach Rick Heller and it is the 13th consecutive year the Hawkeyes have had a player taken in the MLB Draft.
McDonald went 6-3 with a 3,54 earned run average in 15 starts as Iowa's Friday starter in 2019. He finished with 83 strikeouts in 89 innings.
Swimming and diving
- The Northern Iowa swimming and diving team released its 2019-20 schedule, which will include six home meets at the Glen F. Henry Pool in the Wellness and Recreation Center.
The Panthers will host home meets on Oct. 12 (Nebraska), Nov. 9 (South Dakota, Jan. 25 (Nebraska-Omaha), Oct. 18 (Minnesota-Mankato) and Dec. 6 (Coe College).
The Panthers will also compete in seven road meets, including the Missouri Valley Championships Feb. 19-22 at the University of Missouri.
The annual Purple and Gold meet is slated for Sept. 28.
Miscellaneous
- Iowa sophomore Alex Marinelli (wrestling) and senior Hannah Stewart (women's basketball) have been selected as Iowa's 2019 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners.
The Big Ten first awarded the Outstanding Sportsmanship honor in 2003.
- Twenty-six Hawkeye Community College athletes have earned spring 2019 all-Academic all-region honors from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
In men's golf, Bo Weissenfluh (Dike), Cale Reicks (Waucoma), Trey Hartson (Fredericksburgh), Cory Hockey (Waterloo), Derrick Schorg (Remsen) and Ethan Jaso (El Paso, Tex.)
In men's track and field, Zackary Conger (Packwood), Ryan Millikin (Hedrick), Payton Bahl (Lisbon), Noah Haynes (Johnston), Konner Roth (Wall Lake), Jonathon Smith (Cedar Falls), Nick Durnin (Dike), Riley Little (Fairbank) and Kenneth Beard (Durango).
In women's track and field, Emma Hartz (LeCLaire), Tess Nygren (Ankeny), Ashley Clinton (Edgewood), Mari Shavers (Waterloo), Carly Hasken (Miles), Rebecca McDermott (Cascade), Emily Hovden (Adams, Minn.), Joanna Topham (Griswold), Paighton Malek (Pella), Krayton Allen (Sumner) and Alayna Kollasch (Dike).
Cheerleading
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is accepting registrations for its Cheerleading Camp for interested first through sixth graders on June 10-12.
There are different levels and times for participants to choose from. Beginning cheerleading; where participants will learn cheers, jumps and dance routines is offered for first thru third graders from 10:00-11:00 a.m. The intermediate level, where participants learn cheers, jumps, tumbling and dance routines while having fun is offered for foruth-sixth graders, from 11:00- 12:00 p.m.
The registration deadline is June 7. For more information, contact the SportsPlex at (319) 291-0165.
Track and field
- Northern Iowa junior Darius King finished 23rd in the shot put at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and field championships Wednesday at the University of Texas.
King had a best throw of 55-feet 5 1/2-inches
