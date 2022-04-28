Wartburg lacrosse pioneer helps Knights to first playoff berth

The Wartburg women’s lacrosse team erupted as time ran out in its 7-5 victory over Cornell College on Wednesday.

Sticks, gloves and goggles flew into the sky as the mass of players collected at midfield with jubilant cheers, hugs and high fives.

On the sideline, head coach Anna Meerbach and assistant Jessa Thorn embraced each other and let out a unified shout.

“We are going to the playoffs!”

This will be the first trip to the postseason in the eight-year history of the Knights program.

A palpable excitement hung in the air as Meerbach and Thorn addressed the team following the win. For the players, their hard work had finally paid off with an opportunity to play in the postseason.

“We busted our butts this entire season,” senior Madalynn Burke said. “The pieces are finally coming together and we cannot wait to see what we can do…”

On a similar note, first year player Mallory Thys described the experience as awesome and said she was thankful for the opportunity to continue playing with her teammates.

There is no understating the excitement of the entire Knights roster, but for Thorn, the trip to the postseason meant the payoff of more than six years of hard work.

As a member of the inaugural lacrosse teams at Wartburg, which began competing in 2015, Thorn struggled to find the words to convey what the accomplishment meant to her.

“Knowing where we started in 2014 (when the team started practicing), where our team was very new, very fresh, we had a lot of things to work on,” she said. “Now, coming full circle, winning and making the conference tournament for the first time, it means a lot.”

She also admitted that the progression of the program, from when she had first laced up the cleats her freshman year in Waverly to now, drew tears to her eyes.

“I have cried on the sidelines because it means a lot,” Thorn said. “It was so fun to play and then, now, to get to help them make these goals come true, it feels so good.”

Now in her second year as an assistant coach with the Knights, the Parkersburg native came to Wartburg without any lacrosse experience.

“I was a huge soccer player,” Thorn said. “I played since I was super little…Then I got to college and that is where I started with lacrosse.”

With no prior exposure to lacrosse, Thorn said her desire to compete in a sport again allowed her to overcome a mixture of nerves, intimidation and excitement.

“I knew very little,” she said. “I mainly just missed playing a sport…I was a little intimidated at first, but…it was so fun to watch. So, I was super excited to get started.”

Thorn attended the first few practices, held in a gymnasium, and said she developed a love for the game almost immediately.

“The minute we started practice way back in 2014…I loved it,” Thorn said. “I loved it the minute I stepped in the room…I loved everything about it.”

In an effort to continue improving and learning the game, Thorn said she would work with Meerbach, who joined Wartburg as the head lacrosse coach in 2015.

“I would watch film a lot outside of practice,” Thorn said. “I would always meet with my coach…and she would walk me through scenarios.”

These films sessions not only allowed Thorn to grow as a player, but laid the foundation for her to become a coach for the Knights.

After coaching her for two seasons, Meerbach said she could tell that Thorn would not be able to stay away from the game following her graduation in 2017.

“I definitely thought, ‘she is going to find her way back to this somehow,’” Meerbach said. “I had a feeling she was going to figure something out.”

However, following her time at Wartburg, Thorn departed the area for her first full time job. In 2020, she returned to Waverly to work as a fourth grade teacher at Southeast Elementary School.

After accepting that position, Thorn said she texted Meerbach, offering a hand if she needed any extra help around practice.

“I reached out,” Thorn said. “Then, she called me and said ‘actually, I would love for you to be my assistant.’”

Meerbach said she immediately wanted Thorn as her assistant coach once she heard she would be back in Waverly.

“One of the things that does sometimes get overwhelming is having enough people to teach this sport,” Meerbach said. “As soon as I heard she was moving back, I wanted her back involved…She was a great player for us.”

As a coach, Meerbach said Thorn combines the valuable skills of a teacher with the knowledge of also experiencing lacrosse for the first time in college.

“It is tremendous,” Meerbach said. “It has been great the past two years having Jessa back around. She is someone who really creates a space for our newer players to feel comfortable…She understands how different players react…She has been really valuable to kind of quickly figure out who needs what to get their level of lacrosse knowledge up sooner than later.”

That valuable skillset played a major role in Wednesday’s win as Thorn noted that Burke had struggled with defending Cornell’s leading scorer Nina Deer in the first half.

Thorn took Burke off to the side during halftime and showed the senior how to defend Deer. That resulted in the Knights holding her scoreless in the second half.

In speaking with current Knights, Thorn’s impact on the program is undeniable. Following the win, Burke said new players can look up to ‘Coach J’ because of her time as a student-athlete at Wartburg.

“She can relate to us,” Burke said. “She knows what it is like to pick up a ball and stick for the first time. She is really able to relate to us as students, as athletes and student-athletes.”

Similarly, Thys described Thorn as a role model to her as a first time lacrosse player.

“Coach J was the person I could go to the first time I stepped into the field house as a lacrosse player,” Thys said. “I knew that I could relate to her because she did not play lacrosse in high school either…She knew what I was feeling. So, that was cool to have that relationship with her.”

