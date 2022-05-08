Wartburg claims A-R-C crown

STORM LAKE – The Wartburg College Knights (27-12, 9-7 A-R-C) defeated No. 1-seeded Buena Vista University (26-13, 10-6) 4-0 in the semis and No. 6-seeded Nebraska Wesleyan University (22-14, 8-8) 5-4 in the final on Saturday to win the American Rivers Conference Tournament title. Wartburg will be the conference’s automatic qualifier to the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The complete field and pairings will be announced Monday.

It was Wartburg’s fourth conference tournament championship title and first since 2008. The Knights were the fourth-seeded team in this year’s tournament and came away with three wins to earn the title of tournament champions.

The NCAA will announce automatic and at-large qualifiers along with regional sites selected for the championship Monday. The regional round takes place Friday-Sunday (regionals that include a team with a no-Sunday play policy will be conducted Thursday-Saturday). Winners of the regionals will advance to the super regionals Friday and Saturday, May 20-21. This year's NCAA Division III Championship will take place Thursday-Tuesday, May 26-31 at Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia.

Championship Game Recap (Wartburg 5, Nebraska Wesleyan 4)

Olivia Brecht (1-of-3) kept the Knights alive in the first inning after Wartburg picked up two early outs with a single to right center field. Ella Link (1-of-2) hit her 11th home run of the season, bring home Brecht for a 2-0 lead.

Nebraska Wesleyan scored the next three runs of the game, taking a 3-2 lead over the Knights as the Knights were held scoreless down the stretch. The Prairie Wolves' Addison Duranski pushed the final run for the Prairie Wolves across on a throwing error by the Knights.

Leading off in the sixth, Lauren Frerichs (1-of-1) hit a homer to center field and brought the Knights within one. Hannah Happ (1-of-3) got ahold of a double to left center field for two runs as Sydney Fellows and Riley Feeley capped off the scored for the Knights.

Ashley Nelson started in the circle for the Knights, going 2.1 innings and allowed four hits and one run. Carly Saultric (9-2) got the win for the Knights, going 2.2 innings and one run, while Lauren Reicks got her second save of the year recording the final out of the game.

Semifinal Game Recap (Wartburg 4, Buena Vista 0)

After starting the semifinal game quiet on the offensive front, Brecht (1-of-4) hit a 3 RBI double to left center field.

In the pitchers' circle, Nelson (12-4) held the Beavers to two hits in the first inning. Nelson would pitch her fifth complete game this season, allowing three hits and striking out three batters.

Happ (1-of-2) found a triple in right field as Feeley scored the fourth and final run for the Knights.

Eyes on the records

With her run against Buena Vista, Illg is tied at No. 2 in the career runs scored at 141 ( Illg moved into No. 4 in the career home runs, sitting at 23 homers, and sits at No. 7 in RBIs with 99.

Springer moved up the career record book, joining a tie for fifth in stolen bases (45). Springer sits at No. 2 with 42 stolen bases in a season, only six off Liz Roby-Miklus's 51 stolen bases in 2019.

Wartburg 5, Nebraska Wesleyan 4 (Championship Game)

Team 1-2-3 4-5-6 7 R H E

NWU (6) 0-1-0 2-0-1 0 4 12 1

WAR (4) 2-0-0 0-0-3 x 5 7 2

Wartburg 4, Buena Vista 0 (Championship Game)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Wartburg College 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 4 4 1

Buena Vista Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

W: Ashley Nelson (12-4) L: Ashtyn Miller (12-6)

