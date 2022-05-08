UNI softball drops final regular season game, but ends season on an incredible hot streak

The University of Northern Iowa Panthers dropped their final softball game of the regular season on the road to the Bradley Braves on Sunday, but not before posting one of the finest seasons in program history.

The Panthers set a program record with 22 conference wins and won 18 of their last 20 games. That included a 16-game win streak that ended Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Iowa, and a 17-game Missouri Valley Conference win streak. The Panthers end the regular season with a 31-13 record, 22-2 in the MVC.

UNI travels to Springfield, Mo., for the MVC tournament this week as the number one seed, with its first game at 11 a.m. Friday. The Panthers will play the winner of Game 5 between the fourth seeded Drake and the winner of the fifth seed game.

Sunday's game

UNI's offense stalled Sunday, with just one hit and one walk through 22 at bats in a 2-1 loss to the Braves. Northern Iowa's lone hit Sunday came in the top of the fourth inning. Leadoff batter Mya Dodge hit a solo home run to right center field to put the Panthers up by one. Bradley would get the run back in the bottom of the sixth with two doubles in three batters. The Braves then took the lead in the next at bat with a long single to bring the runner at second to home.

Starting pitcher Kailyn Packard had her third complete game of the week Sunday. Through six innings of work in the circle, Packard threw 13 strikeouts and two walks in 110 pitches with six hits and two runs. Dodge had UNI's only hit and run while catcher Emmy Wells had the lone walk in the second inning.

Saturday wins

Big offensive innings in the middle of the game were the difference for the Panthers on Satuday. UNI had a three-run fourth inning in Game 1 and a four-run fifth inning in Game 2 to win 7-1 and 8-1.

UNI jumped out to an early lead in their first game as designated player Mya Dodge made it home on a double down the right-field line by center fielder Madison Parks. Bradley answered back in the bottom half with its own run on a double down the left-field line.

The game would remain tied through the next two innings as starting pitcher Kailyn Packard threw four strikeouts facing eight batters. Northern Iowa would regain the lead in the top of the fourth with a solo home run by catcher Emmy Wells to left field. Three of the next four Panther batters would reach base.

Third baseman Brooke Snider found her way home on a Daryn Lamprecht RBI single. Freshman Makenna Kuper would come in to pinch run for Lamprecht and score on the next at-bat as Dodge put a long double in right field.

The Panthers would tack on two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Parks led off with a double to center field and was brought home by a Kylee Sanders single to left. Second baseman Taylor Hogan would also double in the fifth, bringing Sanders in for run number six. UNI's final run would come in the top of the seventh as Sanders hit another RBI single for Parks to score.

Packard pitched her 19th complete game of the year. Through seven she allowed four hits and one run with 11 strikeouts and just one walk. Three Panther batters had two hits (Dodge, Parks, Sanders), while three batters had a hit each (Wells, Hogan, Lamprecht). Sanders had two RBIs and Wells had 10 putouts.

Game two

The Panthers got got their first run in the top of the second when Hogan hit a long single to left-center, sending pinch-runner Maggie Erpelding home.

Two batters later Lamprecht made an almost identical hit to left for Hogan to score. UNI added four more hits in the third including a three-run homer from Wells. The first run of the third was scored by right fielder Sammy Moss after Sanders reached first on a fielder's choice.

Bradley scored its only run of the game in the third when Braves first baseman Katie Pederson hit a solo shot to right-center to end the potential shutout for starting pitcher Samantha Heyer.

In the top of the fifth, UNI loaded the bases on a walk, a single, and an intentional walk of Wells. After an out at the plate, a ground out from pinch hitter Hannah Isley would score Sanders for a second time, making it a 7-1 game.

The Panthers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh in another bases-loaded situation when Snider hit a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Sanders to score her third run of the game.

In her fifth complete game of the season, Heyer allowed the one home run and five hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. No Panther batter had more than one hit in the game but five separate players had a hit against the Braves. Sanders would be the only player to score multiple times with three runs while Wells had three RBIs from her home run in the third inning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0