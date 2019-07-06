BRUSSELS (AP) — Apart from the celebrations of Eddy Merckx's first victory at the Tour de France half a century ago, nothing went according to plans on the race opening day.
In cycling-mad Belgium, defending champion Geraint Thomas was caught in crash Saturday and toppled over his handlebars in the finale of the first stage. The race leader's yellow jersey ended on the shoulders of a relatively unknown rider who switched from zealous teammate to ace sprinter.
After the pile-up tore the peloton apart and played havoc with sprinters' teams, Mike Teunissen posted the biggest win of his career with an unexpected yet remarkable stage win at the expense of former world champion Peter Sagan, the king of sprints in recent years at the Tour.
Caleb Ewan, an up-and-coming sprinter, took third place on the finish line in Brussels.
The first days of the Tour are always tense and marred by race incidents, and this year's race is not going to be any different.
"The finale was not dangerous," Teunissen said after an impressive burst of power in the final meters that allowed him to pip Sagan. "It's only because the riders were nervous that it was dangerous."
The opening day stage could have turned into another nightmare for Thomas' Ineos team, which is already without four-time champion Chris Froome. The British rider was ruled out of the Tour last month after suffering multiple career-threatening injuries at a warmup race.
But Thomas escaped unscathed. The former track specialist was riding at the front of the race when the spill occurred and he bumped into barriers.
"I'm fine. It was pretty slow by the time I hit them," he said. "I gave myself enough space and avoided the actual crash but with the barriers there was nowhere to go. The main thing is that it didn't do any damage. This first week is all about just getting through."
Thomas's teammate Egan Bernal, another top contender, did not fall but was also held up by the crash. The pair did not lose time as per race regulations because the accident occurred within the final three kilometers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.