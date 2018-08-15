BOSTON (AP) — Simone Biles is not here to save gymnastics. Or at least USA Gymnastics.
The reigning Olympic champion understands how bumpy of a ride it has been for her sport’s national governing body since she stepped off the podium in Rio de Janeiro two years ago, a fourth Olympic gold medal around her neck and the world at her feet.
Biles doesn’t really care.
The 21-year-old revealed in January she is among the hundreds of athletes who were abused by Larry Nassar under the guise of medical treatment.
The longtime former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor is serving an effective life sentence after being convicted of federal child pornography and state sexual abuse charges.
The fallout, which began in the fall of 2016 when the first victims came out publicly, continues to consume one of the U.S. Olympic movement’s marquee programs nearly two years later.
It’s put athletes like Biles in a tough spot. There’s been so much chaos atop the organization they compete for — including a nearly complete overhaul among the leadership, numerous legal battles and murky details on how to implement the necessary changes in the wake of the Nassar scandal — that they’re not sure how to respond.
Asked Wednesday if thinks USA Gymnastics is headed down the right path, Biles offered an answer that spoke volumes about the iffy confidence in the new president Kerry Perry and a recently reappointed board.
“That’s a good question,” Biles said as she prepared for the U.S. championships that begin Friday at the new Boston Garden. “I’m not so sure yet. Hopefully, it’s going in the right direction but nobody can know until Kerry Perry speaks up. It’s kind of hard.”
Asked if she thinks it’s time for Perry to take on a more public persona, Biles responded simply “yes, it’s her job.”
Maybe, but it’s one that Perry has largely sidestepped since being hired last fall to replace Steve Penny, who resigned under pressure in March 2017.
“The communication from the top down has been really reactive and disjointed,” said Kim Ransom, who runs Pittsburgh Gymnastics Club in the eastern exurb of Braddock.
Ransom’s gym is like many of the 3,546 across the country that count themselves as USA Gymnastics member clubs.
The business is a passion project where Ransom and her small staff coach about 200 or so kids. She wants to do things the right way, but feels she’s spent most of the last two years in the dark even as USA Gymnastics has tried to implement the more than 70 recommendations made by former federal prosecutor Deborah Daniels in an independent report released in June of 2017.
Ransom is hardly the only one either confused, angry or both.
Mark Williams, who has guided the Oklahoma men’s program to nine NCAA championships and served as the coach of the U.S. Olympic team in 2016, believes the organization is too busy “choosing what they can and can’t say by the advice of lawyers rather than necessarily doing the right thing, saying the right thing, coming out and changing things because that’s what needs to happen.”
That includes assuring the parents and guardians of the more than 169,000 athletes in the organization that they’re taking the necessary steps to make sure the circumstances that allowed Nassar to run unchecked for so long never happens again — at any gym, at any level.
Maybe, but enrollment numbers seem to highlight a separation of what happened with Nassar at the sport’s highest levels and what is happening locally. USA Gymnastics membership numbers climbed by nearly 4 percent between 2017 and 2018.
Sponsors that used to flock to align themselves with a program that has been the dominant force in its sport over the last decade have fled. Though there is a feeling inside USA Gymnastics that they will return when the legal battles end, for now they are sitting out.
The problems surrounding USA Gymnastics are not Biles’ problems. She understands there’s an urge to portray her as the hero. That’s not the case. She understands what her return means to fans. That she’s fine with.
The rest? Not so much.
“No, it’s not fair to me because I can’t carry the whole gymnastics world on me,” Biles said. “But I guess it’s kind of exciting I can bring some happiness back to the sport.”
