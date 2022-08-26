Knights excited for inaugural season

WAVERLY — Anyone listening could tell from the sound of his voice that Josh Fischer was excited for his first season as a member of the Wartburg Athletic Department.

Fischer took over as the first head coach of the Knights’ co-ed esports team in December 2021 and started in his role the next month.

Since then, the Northwestern College grad worked to prepare his team for their first competitive season in fall 2022.

“We are getting ready to start our first competitive season, kick off our first year of Wartburg esports,” Fischer said. “We are finalizing our finishing touches on our space for this year...I am really excited with the players we got. It seems that they are very excited to be a part of the team.”

The support from Wartburg featured as one of the main factors in his excitement.

“I have been blown away by how supportive this college has been to esports,” Fischer said. “Talking with other colleges’ coaches, often times administration can be a little hesitant when it comes to esports…but, I have been blown away that everybody around me has been as excited as I am to get this thing going…There is always other people from every other department willing to help me out.”

Fischer continued and described the willingness of individuals in other programs to help Wartburg get its program off the ground.

“I have been blown away by how other colleges and their esports directors and coaches are willing to help out,” Fischer said. “The entire community is really connected and really willing to help each other. We try to not to keep too many secrets…At the end of the day, we care the most about esports as a whole and we want that to grow.”

In their first season, the Knights will compete in Valorant, Rocket League and League of Legends as members of the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC).

Fischer, who coached and competed as a member of the Northwestern College varsity Rocket League team, said he selected the three titles the team would compete in after considering a number of different factors.

“I picked these three based on a few factors,” Fischer said. “Factors being my expertise and what I know the most, being what current students want to play…and a little bit asking other high school coaches and other college coaches what seems to be the most popular...Nothing is concrete in esports which the wildest thing about the landscape right now. These games could change in a year or two.”

Although success is something they will strive for, Fischer placed the emphasis for the Knights on another aspect of sports in the coming season.

“Our main goals for this year are learning what it is like to compete in esports as a team,” Fischer said. “A lot of learning what it means to communicate well, to work as a team, to not get angry and not let your emotions get the best of you. That is going to be our main focus.”

In addition to learning how to work as a team, Fischer highlighted how fans of Wartburg can gauge the program’s success.

“The biggest part of esports and why it is important is that the students find a way to get plugged into a community that cares about them,” Fischer said. “That is the truth about any sports—it is the development of the students. The best way to see the success of the program is to see how the students are growing as people.”

Right now, the Wartburg esports team consists of a majority of students already enrolled in the school. Yet, digging deeper into the makeup of their roster reveals a better idea of the esports community according to Fischer.

“Since most of them are already current students, it is kind of a microcosm of where most of Wartburg’s students are already from Fischer said. “Most of them are local, most from Iowa. We have a few players from a few neighboring states and we have one player from Egypt…That is the beauty of esports that it can bring people together from all over the world.”

According to Fischer, recruiting for esports shares many similarities with more traditional sports, but a relative disorganization of esports at the prep level nationally causes some difficulties.

“The Midwest does a great job of having some state organized high school esports,” Fischer said. “Some high schools have some legit teams. So, going to visit or doing zoom calls with them is a great way to find players. A lot of players will make online profiles similar to traditional athletes…You can find a lot of good players who are undiscovered out there who did not realize collegiate esports is an option.”

Although some methods already exist, Fischer said he hopes the community will continue growing more ways for athletes to gain exposure.

“I hope that esports as whole continues to get more organized in how high schoolers who are interested in esports can find colleges,” Fischer said. “It can be a little bit tricky at times, but there are avenues and they are growing.”

In-game systems of hierarchy can provide a foundation, but Fischer said recruiting usually goes beyond such simple systems of achievement.

“That is usually just the starting point that has 2% of the value,” Fischer said. “What I care about most is people who are committed, who want to be a part of the team and love the game that they play. That is the most important part.”

Once he finds a player he wants, Fischer encounters a common necessity in recruiting—selling the parents as well as the prospective student-athlete on a college and its program.

“Some parents play these games with their kids and it is their dream come true,” Fischer said. “Some parents do not like the idea of their children just sitting in front of computers for so many hours a week.”

To combat this stigma, Fischer said comparisons and other appeals to personal improvement usually sway parents’ opinions on esports.

“A good comparison that I find is comparing it to chess,” Fischer said. “I feel like many parents would never have a problem with their kids sitting in front of a chess board…When parents see that their kids love to play these games, it is what they already going to do in their dorm rooms and they see they can find a community that cares about them…every parent wants their kid to do what they love.”

Fischer also added that it is not as tricky as one may think for older audiences to familiarize themselves with esports.

“For parents, it starts by letting children explain to you what is happening on the screen,” Fischer said. “It starts with an open mind. I think there are a lot of comparisons to traditional sports. Football is confusing if you have never heard of football…Esports has its own language just like that. You have to come with an open mind and willing to learn.”

As he looks forward to building his program and playing his part in growing esports, there remains no doubt about the excitement “Coach Fisch” possesses for the first season of Wartburg esports.

“I am pumped as well to get this thing going,” Fischer said. “I cannot wait for us to get started.”