Boston Marathon to welcome nonbinary athletes to 2023 race

By WILLIAM J. KOLE, Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday.
The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it's been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA's other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.
Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.
Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they've completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it's still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include "nonbinary" as a gender option.
"Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events," the organization said, adding, "We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together."
Nonbinary pro miler and 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender last year and narrowly missed a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, lauded the move.
"There's still so much work to be done but I'm thrilled that nonbinary runners are being acknowledged by the Boston Marathon and BAA," Hiltz tweeted.
The Boston Marathon is the latest major marathon to begin adding nonbinary divisions.
Last year's Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money.
The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.
How many LGBT people have children in every state
LGBTQ+ people have historically been left out of conversations about family planning, custody rights, and cultural and legal ideas about what a family should look like. Before the 1970s, it was not unusual for a gay or lesbian parent to
lose custody of their child—or for their parental rights to be taken away completely—after coming out. Today, LGBTQ+ families continue to contend with discrimination when trying to start a family—whether through fostering, adoption, or assisted reproduction.
Currently, laws which protect LGBTQ+ people in matters of fostering and adoption vary state to state. Twenty-nine states and Washington D.C. prohibit foster and adoption agencies from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, while
12 states permit these agencies to refuse to provide services to LGBTQ+ people on the basis of religious beliefs.
As recently as June 2021, the Supreme Court dealt a blow to queer parents trying to start families in their ruling on
Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. The court sided with a Catholic social services agency, which refused to work with same-sex couples applying to foster children, arguing that the agency’s First Amendment rights took precedence over charges of discrimination.
Assisted reproduction services like in vitro fertilization (IVF) have also historically been less accessible to LGBTQ+ people, in part because of a limiting definition of infertility.
The CDC defines infertility as “not being able to get pregnant (conceive) after one year (or longer) of unprotected sex.” Since many health insurance plans use this definition to determine qualification for treatment, couples who are not cisgender and heterosexual are often excluded from coverage. However, this may soon change, as the Biden administration is considering expanding the definition of infertility listed in the Affordable Care Act to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people.
Other changes to legislation in some states have improved access to family services for LGBTQ+ people. In late May 2022,
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis—who is openly gay—signed a law streamlining the process of giving queer parents legal custody of their non-gestational children. And the Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that LGBTQ+ parents have the same right to be co-listed on their child’s birth certificate as heterosexual couples.
But where in the U.S. are LGBTQ+ folks raising their families? To find out,
Stacker cited LGBT demographic data from the Williams Institute based on Gallup surveys conducted between 2015-2017, and looked at LGBT family demographics in every state and Washington D.C. Respondents who said they identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender were considered LGBT and were not asked whether they identify under the wider umbrella term LGBTQ+. The average age of LGBT respondents nationally was 36.4 years.
Read on to find out how many LGBT-identifying people have kids in each state.
Annette Shaff // Shutterstock
Alabama
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.1%
- LGBT population with children: 24.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 20.4%
Rido // Shutterstock
Alaska
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.7%
- LGBT population with children: 34.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 23.1%
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
Arizona
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
- LGBT population with children: 25.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.5%
Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock
Arkansas
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.3%
- LGBT population with children: 36.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 21.2%
True Touch Lifestyle // Shutterstock
California
- Population identifying as LGBT: 5.3%
- LGBT population with children: 24.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.0%
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
Colorado
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.6%
- LGBT population with children: 25.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 15.9%
Anthonyfonzi // Shutterstock
Connecticut
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.9%
- LGBT population with children: 20.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 17.0%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Delaware
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
- LGBT population with children: 35.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 15.6%
Spaskov // Shutterstock
District of Columbia
- Population identifying as LGBT: 9.8%
- LGBT population with children: 9.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 8.7%
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock
Georgia
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
- LGBT population with children: 27.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 19.6%
Oksana Mizina // Shutterstock
Hawaii
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.6%
- LGBT population with children: 30.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 15.8%
bbernard // Shutterstock
Idaho
- Population identifying as LGBT: 2.8%
- LGBT population with children: 44.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 22.3%
yurakrasil // Shutterstock
Illinois
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.3%
- LGBT population with children: 28.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.6%
Yuriy Golub // Shutterstock
Indiana
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
- LGBT population with children: 34.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.9%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Iowa
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.6%
- LGBT population with children: 27.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.6%
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
Kansas
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.3%
- LGBT population with children: 33.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 21.8%
Davide Zanin Photography // Shutterstock
Kentucky
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.4%
- LGBT population with children: 26.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.5%
antoniosantosc // Shutterstock
Louisiana
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.9%
- LGBT population with children: 28.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 19.9%
Xavier Lorenzo // Shutterstock
Maryland
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.2%
- LGBT population with children: 20.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 20.3%
BABAROGA // Shutterstock
Massachusetts
- Population identifying as LGBT: 5.4%
- LGBT population with children: 21.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 17.1%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Michigan
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.0%
- LGBT population with children: 27.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.2%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Minnesota
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
- LGBT population with children: 28.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.5%
Hananeko_Studio // Shutterstock
Mississippi
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.5%
- LGBT population with children: 34.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 25.7%
Ivan Moreno sl // Shutterstock
Missouri
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
- LGBT population with children: 26.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 17.3%
bbernard // Shutterstock
Montana
- Population identifying as LGBT: 2.9%
- LGBT population with children: 19.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 22.0%
Vane Nunes // Shutterstock
Nebraska
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
- LGBT population with children: 32.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 19.6%
graja // Shutterstock
Nevada
- Population identifying as LGBT: 5.5%
- LGBT population with children: 22.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 17.0%
Vane Nunes // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.7%
- LGBT population with children: 31.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.5%
FotoAndalucia // Shutterstock
New Jersey
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
- LGBT population with children: 25.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 19.7%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
New Mexico
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
- LGBT population with children: 29.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 17.8%
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
New York
- Population identifying as LGBT: 5.1%
- LGBT population with children: 22.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.4%
Lopolo // Shutterstock
North Carolina
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.0%
- LGBT population with children: 26.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.5%
Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock
Ohio
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.3%
- LGBT population with children: 30.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 17.7%
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
Oklahoma
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
- LGBT population with children: 38.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 20.9%
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
Oregon
- Population identifying as LGBT: 5.6%
- LGBT population with children: 23.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.3%
UA-pro // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
- LGBT population with children: 27.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 15.9%
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
South Carolina
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.5%
- LGBT population with children: 30.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.9%
daniel catrihual // Shutterstock
South Dakota
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.0%
- LGBT population with children: 29.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 21.1%
Maks_Nova // Shutterstock
Tennessee
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.5%
- LGBT population with children: 29.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.1%
mae_chaba // Shutterstock
Texas
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
- LGBT population with children: 29.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 19.8%
Rido // Shutterstock
Vermont
- Population identifying as LGBT: 5.2%
- LGBT population with children: 23.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 18.6%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Virginia
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.9%
- LGBT population with children: 26.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.0%
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
Washington
- Population identifying as LGBT: 5.2%
- LGBT population with children: 28.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 15.8%
AnnaStills // Shutterstock
West Virginia
- Population identifying as LGBT: 4.0%
- LGBT population with children: 31.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 17.8%
Mego studio // Shutterstock
Wisconsin
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
- LGBT population with children: 29.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 16.4%
AnnaStills // Shutterstock
Wyoming
- Population identifying as LGBT: 3.3%
- LGBT population with children: 28.0%
- LGBT couples with children: 24.7%
JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock
