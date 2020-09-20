2020 Ebonite Fall Classic: Stubler outduels McNiel for title

Cameron Crowe releases the ball during the Ebonite Fall Classic at Cadillac Lanes on Sunday afternoon. Nate Stubler of LaSalle, Ill. defeated Matt McNiel of Minneapolis in the stepladder finals, 231 to 168, to win the event which was contested over Saturday and Sunday.
KELLY WENZEL
Darin Bloomquist bowls in the top 4 during the Ebonite Fall Classic at Cadillac Lanes on Sunday afternoon. Nate Stubler of LaSalle, Ill. defeated Matt McNiel of Minneapolis in the stepladder finals, 231 to 168, to win the event which was contested over Saturday and Sunday.
KELLY WENZEL
Nick Heilman bowls with his mask on during the Ebonite Fall Classic at Cadillac Lanes on Sunday afternoon. Nate Stubler of LaSalle, Ill. defeated Matt McNiel of Minneapolis in the stepladder finals, 231 to 168, to win the event which was contested over Saturday and Sunday.
WATERLOO — Nate Stubler of LaSalle, Ill., topped a field of more than 205 Sunday to win the 2020 Ebonite Fall Classic at Cadillac XBC.
The event, which featured PBA regulars Sean Rash, Tom Hess, Nick Pate, Nick Kruml, Matt McNiel and Mitch Hupe, paid out more than $33,000 in prize money.
Stubler, the second highest qualifier, topped former champion Matt McNiel of Minneapolis in the finals, 231-168. Stubler opened with five strikes in the final match, while McNiel had a pair of open frames and that enough separation for Stubler.
The two bowlers averaged 232 and 231 in 13 qualifying games to qualify for the stepladder finals. They were joined in the finals by Darin Bloomquist, Cameron Crowe and Nick Heilman.
Bloomquist opened by beating Heilman, 210-201, and then Bloomquist beat Crow, 243-220 to advance to a semifinal showdown with Stubler where his run ended in a 185-167 Stubler victory.
Stubler earned $3,000 for his victory, while McNiel took home $2,300.
Top local finishers were Greg Engelkes (33rd), Andy Buelow (45th), Josh Peverill (50th) and Jacob Bedard (51st).
The tournament drew bowlers from California, Utah, Alaska and all of the surrounding states.
