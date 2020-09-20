2020 Ebonite Fall Classic: Stubler outduels McNiel for title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Nate Stubler of LaSalle, Ill., topped a field of more than 205 Sunday to win the 2020 Ebonite Fall Classic at Cadillac XBC.

The event, which featured PBA regulars Sean Rash, Tom Hess, Nick Pate, Nick Kruml, Matt McNiel and Mitch Hupe, paid out more than $33,000 in prize money.

Stubler, the second highest qualifier, topped former champion Matt McNiel of Minneapolis in the finals, 231-168. Stubler opened with five strikes in the final match, while McNiel had a pair of open frames and that enough separation for Stubler.

The two bowlers averaged 232 and 231 in 13 qualifying games to qualify for the stepladder finals. They were joined in the finals by Darin Bloomquist, Cameron Crowe and Nick Heilman.

Bloomquist opened by beating Heilman, 210-201, and then Bloomquist beat Crow, 243-220 to advance to a semifinal showdown with Stubler where his run ended in a 185-167 Stubler victory.

Stubler earned $3,000 for his victory, while McNiel took home $2,300.

Top local finishers were Greg Engelkes (33rd), Andy Buelow (45th), Josh Peverill (50th) and Jacob Bedard (51st).

The tournament drew bowlers from California, Utah, Alaska and all of the surrounding states.

