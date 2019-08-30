This episode of the On UNI Podcast features The Courier's sports writer Jim Nelson with The Gazette’s Cole Bair previewing the No. 20 Panthers’ season-opener Saturday against No. 24 Iowa State.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They analyze Will McElvain being named the starting QB, the two-deep that was released this week, an unresolved situation at kicker and give predictions for how the game will play out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.