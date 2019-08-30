{{featured_button_text}}
UNI's head football coach Mark Farley speaks at a press conference during media day at the UNI Dome on Wednesday morning.

This episode of the On UNI Podcast features The Courier's sports writer Jim Nelson with The Gazette’s Cole Bair previewing the No. 20 Panthers’ season-opener Saturday against No. 24 Iowa State.

They analyze Will McElvain being named the starting QB, the two-deep that was released this week, an unresolved situation at kicker and give predictions for how the game will play out.

