What to watch during the first full day of competition in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — The first day of full competition of the Tokyo Games could mark the turning point for an uneasy Japanese public that overwhelmingly disapproved of the Olympics being held during the pandemic.

The first medal of the Games will go to the winner of the women's 10-meter air rifle, with more hardware handed out Saturday in archery's Olympic debut of the mixed team event, the men's cycling road race, fencing and weightlifting. Japan's first opportunity to win gold is in a pair of judo events. Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

JUDO

This homegrown sport on the opening day of the Olympics might be the event that could give the Japanese public something to celebrate at these Games.

Naohisa Takato (men's 60 kg) and Funa Tonaki (women's 48 kg) both can make their nation proud by claiming Japan's first gold medals of these games. The Japanese media has focused heavily on the opening-day judokas under the assumption strong showings might sway citizens into supporting the Olympic Games.