Sports briefs

Olympics
- Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021.
Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.
“The games are meant to be in summer, so we should be thinking of a time between June and September,” Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Mori saying on Saturday.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, after the postponement was announced in Switzerland on Tuesday, left open the possibility of spring dates.
The postponed games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on Aug. 9. Mori suggested some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organizing committee’s executive board meets.
Basketball
Steve Pikiell and Rutgers took other step toward becoming a major basketball threat in the Big Ten Conference, getting a commitment from highly regarded center Cliff Omoruyi.
Omoruyi confirmed his choice Sunday in a telephone call with The Associated Press, adding Auburn and Arizona State also were under consideration. Several outlets reported the news earlier in the day.
Rutgers could not comment. Omoruyi is the first New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year to commit to Rutgers. He is probably the Scarlet Knights’ biggest in-state recruit since Mike Rosario of St. Anthony’s in 2007.
Rutgers (20-11) was on the verge of its first NCAA Tournament berth in 29 years when the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.
Football
The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison
The Lions announced the move Sunday. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.
