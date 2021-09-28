Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'

"If I still had my air awareness, and I just was having a bad day, I would have continued. But it was more than that.

"Say up until you're 30 years old, you have your complete eyesight. One morning, you wake up, you can't see sh*t, but people tell you to go on and do your daily job as if you still have your eyesight," Biles explained.

"You'd be lost, wouldn't you? That's the only thing I can relate it to. I have been doing gymnastics for 18 years. I woke up -- lost it. How am I supposed to go on with my day?"

Her struggles were compounded by the passing of her aunt, who died "unexpectedly" while Biles was competing in Japan.

A testament to her resolve, despite all she endured Biles still managed to leave Tokyo with a flourish -- taking her overall Olympic medal tally to seven with a bronze in the balance beam final.

"To bring the topic of mental health, I think it should be talked about a lot more, especially with athletes because I know some of us are going through the same things and we're always told to push through it," Biles told reporters following her third-place finish.

GOAT