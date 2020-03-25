Olympic delay leaves athletes uncertain about sponsorships

“Do we try to take opportunities to prove in these last few meets that might happen in 2020, that they are worth re-signing for next year? That’s sort of the intention,” Doyle said. “There are other athletes that might be in the opposite situation, they’ve been on fire through 2019 and their contract is up and they’re in a great position to negotiate now. It’s going to be interesting to see how everything unfolds.”

What is also problematic for track and field athletes is the lack of meets for the foreseeable future, with the postponement of the first three legs of the Diamond League denying them performance-related income from sponsors.

“Obviously, they (sponsors) are trying to be fair to athletes, but they’re also trying to run a business that’s incredibly strapped right now as well,” Doyle said. “I hope everyone stands together and they realize, ‘Hey, these athletes are losing a lot of money by not being able to compete and not being able to earn bonuses. Let’s not take another hit on them.’ Hopefully the big companies absorb the loss more so than putting it on the athletes.”

Because those athletes could be even more valuable to sponsors heading into 2021, with an anticipated heightened interest in the Olympics from sports fans denied the chance to watch so many elite events in 2020.

“Brands can leverage that reinvigorated interest in athletes,” said Jonny Madill, who negotiates sponsorship contracts as a lawyer at London-based Sheridans. “Look at the opportunity of having an extra 12 months, and whenever sports starts again the level of engagement and interest will be off the charts.”

