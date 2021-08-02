Iowa native Thomas Gilman aiming for Olympic gold in freestyle wresting

Thomas Gilman is a professional.
And he’s laser focused on doing his job.
The task at hand? Winning an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling.
The Iowa native and three-time All-American for the Iowa Hawkeyes is ready to pursue a lifelong dream when he competes at the Olympic Games on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.
“I’m excited to compete,” Gilman said during a recent zoom interview from Japan. “This is the last step. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and everything I’ve done has prepared me for this moment.”
The 27-year-old Gilman, second at the World Championships in 2017 and fifth in 2018, is back healthy again and ready to make a run at achieving his ultimate goal.
He will compete in a loaded 16-man Olympic bracket at 57 kilograms (125.5 pounds) that includes 2018 and 2019 world champion Zaur Uguev of Russia.
The lightest freestyle division also includes Japan’s Yuki Takahashi, the wrestler who beat Gilman in the 2017 World finals in Paris.
“Everyone here is tough,” Gilman said. “You can’t take anyone lightly. Every match is huge and you just have to focus on that while not looking ahead.”
Gilman has undergone numerous changes on and off and off the mat the last couple of years.
He left the University of Iowa and now trains with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club at Penn State University. He also got married, and he and his wife are expecting their first child later this year.
Gilman has adapted well to his new surroundings.
“Training at Penn State, it’s been great,” he said. “It’s a unique situation to have two of my teammates on the Olympic Team with me and to have my whole coaching staff here. I’m very grateful for that. Our coaches have done a great job preparing us and keeping us focused. We have amazing support, on and off the mat. They make sure we have everything we need.”
Two of Gilman’s NLWC teammates – 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder and World champion David Taylor – are also his Olympic teammates this year.
“It’s awesome to train alongside David and Kyle every single day,” Gilman said. “We have the same mission, the same goals and the same aspirations. We all want to win a gold medal. Seeing them train and being around them, it really motivates me and inspires me.”
Gilman said being around Penn State coach Cael Sanderson, a 2004 Olympic gold medalist, also has benefited him significantly.
“Coach Cael does a great job leading by example,” Gilman said. “His job is more than developing champions, it’s about developing young men into great leaders. He always tells us it’s not about winning – even though it kinda is – it’s about doing your best every single day in everything you do. I really appreciate Coach Cael as a leader. He has a very positive approach and he’s taught me a lot.”
Wrestling in this Olympic Games has presented its share of challenges. The Olympics were postponed a year and the worldwide COVID pandemic continues to be a concern with some athletes testing positive in Japan.
The U.S. team actually trained outside Tokyo after arriving in Japan and has taken extra precautions to stay healthy. The athletes also will be competing in a venue without fans in Tokyo as Japan copes with high numbers of COVID cases.
“We just have to worry about what we can control,” Gilman said. “I’m staying focused on my preparation. I’ve trained nearly my whole life for this. I believe God has a plan and everything will be all right.”
Gilman is a huge history buff and he’s well aware of what kind of history he could make when he steps onto the mat in Tokyo.
“I’m grateful and thankful for the opportunity to be here,” he said. “I know if I go out there and do my best, I can be on top at the end of the day.”