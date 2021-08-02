Iowa native Thomas Gilman aiming for Olympic gold in freestyle wresting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He left the University of Iowa and now trains with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club at Penn State University. He also got married, and he and his wife are expecting their first child later this year.

Gilman has adapted well to his new surroundings.

“Training at Penn State, it’s been great,” he said. “It’s a unique situation to have two of my teammates on the Olympic Team with me and to have my whole coaching staff here. I’m very grateful for that. Our coaches have done a great job preparing us and keeping us focused. We have amazing support, on and off the mat. They make sure we have everything we need.”

Two of Gilman’s NLWC teammates – 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder and World champion David Taylor – are also his Olympic teammates this year.

“It’s awesome to train alongside David and Kyle every single day,” Gilman said. “We have the same mission, the same goals and the same aspirations. We all want to win a gold medal. Seeing them train and being around them, it really motivates me and inspires me.”

Gilman said being around Penn State coach Cael Sanderson, a 2004 Olympic gold medalist, also has benefited him significantly.