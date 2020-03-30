AP Interview: 33 sports vote unanimously on Olympic dates

Including NBA, Major League Baseball, golf and tennis players was decisive. So was keeping NBC happy.

Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s when Ricci Bitti became extremely busy, working day and night to get all of the sports involved on the same page.

As a former president of the International Tennis Federation, where he had to deal with sometimes conflicting forces such as the ATP and WTA tours, Ricci Bitti is experienced at getting various factions to form a consensus.

“When we started to discuss it everyone had their own ideas,” Ricci Bitti said, referring to opinions from the triathlon and equestrian federations, which would have preferred holding the games earlier in the year due to concerns over hot weather in Tokyo.

In the end, though, the prospect of placing the games earlier in the year — when many professional athletes would be unavailable — became untenable.

“The biggest reason is participation. For other dates, many sports — especially the professional ones — wouldn’t have had this (availability),” Ricci Bitti said. “There are too many things that coincide.”