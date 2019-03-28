Steinbrenner IV veers left away from baseball into IndyCar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Instead of trying to be “the next George Steinbrenner,” George Steinbrenner IV is trying to be “the next Roger Penske.”
He’s part of baseball royalty, the grandson of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, and a slam-dunk applicant for a cushy job in one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. His path instead took a left turn to Indianapolis in pursuit of a career in racing.
“I love baseball, I love racing, and if I wasn’t doing one I would be doing the other,” Steinbrenner, 22, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Steinbrenner IV, just 22 years old, is the youngest owner of an IndyCar team and on Sunday became the newest member of the winner’s club. Colton Herta, who turns 19 later this week, snatched victory at Circuit of The America’s in Austin, Texas, to become the youngest winner in IndyCar Series history.
The duo will celebrate the win with the COTA trophy Thursday on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.
Neither envisioned a celebration so soon in this new endeavor and early success for the young Harding Steinbrenner Racing team — in business only 19 months, strengthened by Steinbrenner just last September — is inexplicable. The win came in just the second race of the IndyCar Season.
The journey began when Mike Harding, CEO of an Indianapolis-based asphalt and concrete company, in 2017 started a team that had almost no chance of winning the handful of races it entered. Harding had no racing background yet still went ahead with a full-time program last season, under the direction of longtime IndyCar executive Brian Barnhart, but the team was simply not a legitimate contender.
Enter Steinbrenner, the heir to a legacy organization. He had decided to veer off the family course and pave his own way outside of baseball because Steinbrenner had fallen in love with racing as a youngster even though his generation idolized Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and the Yankee lore.
Steinbrenner IV admired Penske, Michael Andretti and Chip Ganassi.
Rich kids bit by the racing bug usually spend a ton of their parents’ money trying to race cars; Steinbrenner wanted to run a team.
“Growing up in my family, the business-side of things is what I was exposed to the most often,” Steinbrenner said. His father, Hank, is co-chairman of the Yankees.
“I looked up to Roger Penske, people who personify excellence. Team ownership was always the route that most interested me because an athlete’s career span is only so long. Team ownership gives me the opportunity to make a long career out of this.”
