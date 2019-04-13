- TODAY
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
- APRIL 20th
Test and Tune
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Car Show
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
- SUNDAY, APRIL 21st
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
- FRIDAY, APRIL 26th
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
- SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Deery Brothers Summer Series
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Test and Tune
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Season Opener
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
- SUNDAY, APRIL 28th
NHRA Chassis Certification
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
- FRIDAY, MAY 3rd
Fun Night, High School Points #1
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
- SATURDAY, MAY 4th
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 1
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
- SUNDAY, MAY 5th
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 2
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
- FRIDAY, MAY 10th
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
- SATURDAY, MAY 11th
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day, Midnight Mania
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
- SUNDAY, MAY 12
Non-Point Race
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
- FRIDAY, MAY 17th
Fun Night, High School Points 2
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
- SATURDAY, MAY 18
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 3
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
- SUNDAY, MAY 19th
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
