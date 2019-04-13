Auto racing clip art
  • TODAY

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

  • APRIL 20th

Test and Tune

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Car Show

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

  • SUNDAY, APRIL 21st

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

  • FRIDAY, APRIL 26th

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

  • SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Deery Brothers Summer Series

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Test and Tune

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Season Opener

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

  • SUNDAY, APRIL 28th

NHRA Chassis Certification

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

  • FRIDAY, MAY 3rd

Fun Night, High School Points #1

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

  • SATURDAY, MAY 4th

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 1

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

  • SUNDAY, MAY 5th

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 2

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

  • FRIDAY, MAY 10th

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

  • SATURDAY, MAY 11th

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun Day, Midnight Mania

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

  • SUNDAY, MAY 12

Non-Point Race

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

  • FRIDAY, MAY 17th

Fun Night, High School Points 2

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

  • SATURDAY, MAY 18

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 3

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

  • SUNDAY, MAY 19th

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments