EVANSDALE — Linkin Sarauer has flown over a hundred feet off a jump. She’s left many a male competitor in her dust.
The 15-year old sophomore-to-be at Waterloo East has done things at high speeds on her 125 two-stroke dirt bike that many would describe as crazy.
Sarauer has also broken bones.
One life passion — racing motorbikes across the country — has led to another — medicine.
Those two passions will clash July 30-Aug. 4 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., where Sarauer will test her skills once again at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross championships.
“The adrenaline. You can’t find it in any other sport,” Sarauer said of what racing means to her.
This will be final time Sarauer, the daughter of Luke and Leslie Sarauer, races competitively. The straight-A student at East whose takes all-advanced classes has passed up summer opportunities to earn college credits and get her foot in the door to start the journey to becoming a doctor. After this year’s races, she intends to focus strictly on school and taking those opportunities next summer.
“The next life passion for her is to live life,” Luke said.
While this might be the last time Sarauer competes at the biggest motocross event in the world, she hasn’t slacked off in training for it.
Seven days a week and at least three hours a day, Sarauer has been training for nationals. That includes daily bike rides to Cedar Falls, long sessions on her 125 cc practice bike in Nashua, the closest training track for her, and multiple trips to Mount Carroll, Ill., and Walnut, Ill.
“We are all out for this one,” Linkin said.
This is the fourth consecutive year Sarauer has qualified for the nationals, and she says her previous experience has taught her what to do and not do. As a result, her finishes have improved each trip.
“It is an experience like any other. It is the roughest, hottest most brutal race there is. It tests you physically and mentally — it puts your whole body to the test,” she added.
Sarauer will compete against other women age 12 and up, but with most of them in the age range of 16-25. For the second consecutive year, she will be the youngest competitor in her division.
She leaves for Hurricane Mills Wednesday and her first practice will be July 30. Her first race will be at 1:30 p.m. July 31.
Sarauer will race again on Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m., and one last time on Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m. All three of her races will be live on RacerTV.com.
“I’m excited. I’m healthy. I’m ready,” Sarauer finished.
