Pit stop over, NASCAR drivers back behind wheel

“We’re going to find out who’s got the best mind over matter,” Allison said.

There are a few ironmen who want even more racing: defending Cup champion Kyle Busch plans on running four Cup, two Xfinity races and a truck race at Darlington and Charlotte from May 17-28.

Chase Elliott, who finished fourth Sunday, liked not having any practices to test things out and just going racing. And the mid-week racing reminds the 24-year-old of how he got started in youth racing, running whenever and wherever he could.

“Hopefully, we can kind of make this a trend and get back to our roots,” he said.

It’s a trend plenty of race fans might enjoy, Darlington President Kerry Tharp said. A midweek race or two might be a kick to longtime fans and perhaps destination viewing like Monday night NFL games or Thursday night college football.

“I think it’s something they can be excited about,” Tharp said.

For now, NASCAR’s best will manage without fans, families and perhaps even complete staffs they’d been used to before the pandemic.