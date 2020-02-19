Newman released from hospital; Chastain to race Las Vegas

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.”

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family. That is never more evident than during these types of moments.”

Added team principal owner John W. Henry: “All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan’s progress, and his release from the hospital today. Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon.”

Roush Fenway said Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 6 Ford beginning this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and that a timetable for Newman’s return has yet to be determined.

Chastain is running for the Xfinity Series championship this year for Kaulig Racing, but drove in the Daytona 500 last weekend for Spire Motorsports in a car fielded by Chip Ganassi.