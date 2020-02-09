Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season

Brad Keselowski was among those incensed by the aggressive late blocking. The race was fairly anti-climactic until two wrecks in the final nine laps sent it into overtime, and as Keselowski railed against the racing that ended his day, Hamlin got a flat tire as the leader on a restart and collected most of the cars on track.

“Dumb, dumb racing,” said Keselowski, who slapped the side of an ambulance with both hands in frustration. "We shouldn't be wrecking all these cars. You'd think these guys would be smarter than that. It's the same thing over and over, somebody throws a stupid block that's never going to work and wrecks half the field.

“I don't know. Maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt, and then we'll stop driving like (expletive)."

The cars raced in Sunday's exhibition event are backups for the Feb. 16 season-opening Daytona 500.

The 75-lap event ended up going 88 laps because of the late crashes, making it the longest in history.

Austin Dillon was second in the new Chevrolet Camaro and followed by Clint Bowyer in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Kyle Larson was fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing and Ryan Newman, in a Roush Fenway Racing Ford, was fifth and the last car on the lead lap.