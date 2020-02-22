Drivers processing the dangers of racing after Newman crash

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman. Roush Fenway Racing has not revealed any details about Newman’s potential injuries, but the 42-year-old Indiana native walked out of the hospital holding hands with his two young daughters less than 48 hours after an accident that appeared fatal.

NASCAR’s last fatal crash in the Cup Series was Dale Earnhardt on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, and a massive safety push after that incident has limited serious injuries in the 19 years since. Kyle Busch broke both his legs in a 2015 crash at Daytona, Denny Hamlin broke a vertebra in his lower back in a 2013 crash in California and Aric Almirola broke his back in a 2017 crash.

But they all got out of their cars.

As did Austin Dillon, when he was pulled out of the window of his overturned car after tearing out a chunk of fencing at Daytona. Kyle Larson got out of his car after it went airborne.

And so did Newman, who for his entire 19-year Cup career has railed against the dangers of superspeedway racing and rightfully so — the winner of the 2008 Daytona 500 has flipped in superspeedway races several times. He leaned on NASCAR to add a support bar to the cockpit today referred to as “The Newman bar.”

“After I tore down the fence and walked out immediately with nothing, I definitely feel like these cars are the safest things out there,” Dillon said Friday. “But it just goes to show you that you can be impacted in the wrong way and it can be compromised. We’re going 200 mph around each other and sometimes force just overtakes what we know is safe.”

