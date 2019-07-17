Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks began ticket sales for the Northwoods League playoffs at 10 a.m. today.
Waterloo will host a game at Riverfront Stadium either Monday, Aug. 12 or Tuesday, Aug. 13 and could host as many as four total games. Ticket pricing is the same as regular-season games -- $6 for reserved seats and $9 for box seats if purchased in advance or $8 for reserved seats and $11 for box seats on game day.
To purchase tickets, call (319) 232-5633 or go online at www.waterloobucks.com.
Drag racing
- Nancy Matter, who drives the Guardians for Heroes nitro funny car, is scheduled to make an appearance Saturday night at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park.
Saturday's appearance is Matter's only scheduled stop in Iowa this summer.
Football
- Iowa senior Nate Stanley and Iowa State sophomore Brock Purdy have been named to the 2019 Davey O'Brien Award watch list, it was announced Tuesday.
The O'Brien Award is presented to the nation's top collegiate quarterback each season.
Fishing
- The Cedar Valley Walleye Club and Impact Outdoors will host their annual Family Day Sunday from noon-3 p.m. at George Wyth State Park.
Activities include kayaking, kids' archery, a bounce house, minnow racing, face painting, crafts and fishing. Fishing tackle will be given out and fried fish and hot dogs will be served as long as they last.
The popular event is free and open to the public.
- Trent Murra of Wellsburg and Scott Shipper of Austinville won the Cedar Valley Walleye Club tournament July 13 at Lake Rathbun.
Anglers met with tough conditions and hot weather and only 10 fish were caught by the 15 teams that competed in the catch-record-release event.
Murra and Shipper finished with 13.13 pounds, which included a. 8.59-pound walleye. Greg Azbill and Justin Wood of Waterloo were second at 5.86 pounds, Joe and Kathy Kirk of Urbandale took third at 5.76, Tim Ahrens and Tom Ahrens were fourth at 2.96 and Aaron Petersen and Brandon Carpenter placed fifth with 1.69 pounds.
- Iowa anglers fished 10.5 million days in 2018 compared to 8.3 million days in 2007, according to a survey conducted by Responsive Management.
The Mississippi River was the most popular place to fish, followed by private ponds, the Cedar River, Clear Lake and the Des Moines River. Nearly two-thirds of Iowa anglers fish at lakes and 59 percent fish the state's rivers and streams.
More than half of Iowa's anglers fish for bass and nearly three-fourths fish for panfish. The survey also indicates that 68 percent of anglers rate fishing in Iowa as good or excellent while 78 percent feel that they are getting their money's worth for fishing license fees.
Miscellaneous
- Waterloo schools and the Waterloo Homecoming Association are sponsoring a free Speed Camp hosted by former NFL wide receiver Martay Jenkins.
The camp takes place at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon and is for youth ages 10-17. Online registration is available at www.account.usafootball.com/events/420.
