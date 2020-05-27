Local, area sports briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auto racing

The Benton County Speedway will hold an open practice session for all racers Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pit gates will open at 3 p.m.

The point racing season will open on June 7th with fans being allowed to attend the races. Hot laps will begin at 4:30 p.m. and racing to follow at 5 p.m.

The Independence Motor Speedway announced it will not hold races this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place which does not allow for fans to attend, but will return to racing on June 6 with fans being allowed into the grandstands.

Basketball

The Big 12 and the SEC have announced the matchups for their women's basketball challenge for the 2020-21 season, with Iowa State set to host South Carolina on December 6.

“South Carolina coming to Hilton Coliseum will give our fans a chance to see the team that ended last season No.1 in the nation and will be there to start this season,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “This adds another major test to what will be one of the toughest schedules we have ever faced.”

The Gamecocks ended the 2019-20 season as the nation’s No. 1 team with a 32-1 overall record.