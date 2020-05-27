Local, area sports briefs

Auto racing
- The Benton County Speedway will hold an open practice session for all racers Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pit gates will open at 3 p.m.
The point racing season will open on June 7th with fans being allowed to attend the races. Hot laps will begin at 4:30 p.m. and racing to follow at 5 p.m.
The Independence Motor Speedway announced it will not hold races this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place which does not allow for fans to attend, but will return to racing on June 6 with fans being allowed into the grandstands.
Basketball
- The Big 12 and the SEC have announced the matchups for their women's basketball challenge for the 2020-21 season, with Iowa State set to host South Carolina on December 6.
“South Carolina coming to Hilton Coliseum will give our fans a chance to see the team that ended last season No.1 in the nation and will be there to start this season,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “This adds another major test to what will be one of the toughest schedules we have ever faced.”
The Gamecocks ended the 2019-20 season as the nation’s No. 1 team with a 32-1 overall record.
Golf
Nashua-Plainfield girls' golf coach Jeff Trost is the 2020 golf recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. Trost will be honored at the 2021 Iowa GIrls State Golf Meet.
The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.
Trost has been coaching the golf team at Nashua-Plainfield for 41 seasons. During his tenure, he has guided four girls teams to the Girls State Golf Meet and has had five girls qualify for the state meet as individuals. His girls teams have won seven conference titles and six district & regional team titles.
Trost also coaches the Nashua-Plainfield boys golf team and has led them to three state meet appearances.
Although retired from teaching, Trost is still active as a football referee. He was inducted into the IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame in 2009 and the IGCA Officials Hall of Fame in 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!