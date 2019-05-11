KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has raced to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, holding off a charging pack in overtime to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway.
Keselowski took the lead from Alex Bowman with seven laps to go, building a big lead before a caution came out for Matt DiBenedetto. Keselowski roared away on the restart and held off Bowman and Erik Jones to add to his victories this season at Atlanta and Martinsville.
Keselowski’s win came one day after longtime Truck Series driver Mike Mittler died of cancer at the age of 67. Mittler helped to give Keselowski and many others a chance in racing.
Chase Elliott dominated the second stage of the race.
The young star of the Hendrick Motorsports stable is trying to follow up his win at Talladega by winning at the 1 1/2-mile track. In fact, Elliott has all four of Chevrolet’s wins over the past 26 races as the manufacturer struggles to catch up with Ford and Toyota.
Stage 1 winner Kevin Harvick was second, followed by Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Harvick drove right to the front after every pit stop in a dominant performance over the first 80 laps.
Chase Elliott was second with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch in the top five.
Elliott was among those whose car failed inspection twice, sending him to the back of the field to start the race. But he deftly worked his way to the front, and he was leading until Harvick breezed past him with seven laps left in the stage.
