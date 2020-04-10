Jimmie Johnson uncertain about future as shutdown disrupts farewell season

This 19th season was supposed to be his last as a full-time driver at Hendrick Motorsports because Johnson, now 44 and father of two active young girls, doesn’t want to live in a motorhome at tracks across the country 38 weekends a year. Johnson wanted to shift his racing to focus on a bucket list — the kind of schedule former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, a new friend, has created.

This unconventional route works for drivers who still have the skills and ability to compete but are exhausted from their full-time jobs. NASCAR has the longest season in sports and participants average three nights a week — the weekend — away from home.

Johnson figured he’d transition to the kind of competitions he never could do as a NASCAR racer. Besides triathlons, Iron Man competitions and cycling pursuits, Johnson was locked in on trying IndyCar and had a test scheduled for early April that was canceled because of the pandemic.

He now is adapting to what he described as the most free time he’s ever had as an adult and is eager to get back to work. Johnson was off to a decent start before the season was suspended. He had a pair of top-10 finishes and was fifth in the points through four races.