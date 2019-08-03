Chase Elliott returns to The Glen looking to repeat

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott is back at Watkins Glen International where he won for the first time at NASCAR’s top level. Rest assured that last year’s victory on the speedy road course in New York’s Finger Lakes region is not on his mind.
“It’s out of my system. It’s time to come back and try to run good,” said Elliott, fourth to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman in the first practice. “I felt like we had an OK first practice, but we have some work to do. It’s tough. Everybody’s real close.”
Last year, Elliott had been mired in a confounding losing streak since the start of his Cup career in 2016. His victory at The Glen came in his 99th Cup start and assured him of his first spot in the playoffs. It also gave him a big dose of confidence after leading a race-high 52 laps, outdueling Kyle Busch to win the second stage, and holding off Martin Truex Jr. at the end.
In the postseason, Elliott won twice more — at Dover and Kansas — though he failed to make the final four.
“More than anything, being fast last year was nice,” said Elliott, who passed Busch in a scintillating second segment as the crowd roared and didn’t have to worry about him at the end because of a faulty fuel probe that took Busch out of contention after a dominating opening segment. “That’s what helps more than anything. Just knowing that we had some decent pace. I think that’s the most important thing. If you have pace, then the rest of it can come. Hopefully, we can have that again.”
Elliott has already qualified for the postseason with his win at Talladega in May, but after four straight top-fives he hasn’t had a top-10 finish in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet since June at Pocono, seven races ago.
Today’s race over the 2.45-mile natural terrain layout at Watkins Glen offers a chance to gain some momentum after that tough stretch.
Cindric wins Xfinity race
Austin Cindric won the road course at Watkins Glen in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series on Saturday, holding off veteran AJ Allmendinger in the final two laps.
It was the first series win for the 20-year-old of Penske Racing, and he outran one of the best road racers in NASCAR.
Allmendinger moved out to a big lead with five laps in the 82-lap event, but Cindric, with fresher tires, slowly began closing the gap and was within two car lengths with three laps to go. He closed to the back bumper of the No. 10 Chevy in the inner loop but Allmendinger held his ground.
On Lap 81 Cindric tried again going up through the esses and dogged Allmendinger coming out of the carousel turn, a sweeping left-hander, then made the pass.
Not finished yet, Allmendinger bumped Cindric back, forced him wide, and briefly retook the lead before going wide into the final turn, allowing Cindric to recover. He made it through the tough first turn and up through the esses as Allmendinger finally faded, finishing 1.16 seconds behind.
