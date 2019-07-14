Honda Indy Toronto
Sunday
At Streets of Toronto
Toronto, Ontario
Lap length: 1.786 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
3. (4) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
4. (5) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
5. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running
6. (14) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
7. (16) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running
8. (8) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
9. (12) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
10. (7) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
11. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running
12. (6) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 84 laps, Running
13. (18) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 84 laps, Running
14. (13) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84 laps, Running
15. (9) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84 laps, Running
16. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 84 laps, Running
17. (22) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84 laps, Running
18. (15) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Contact
19. (19) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Running
20. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 81 laps, Running
21. (21) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79 laps, Running
22. (10) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 67 laps, Mechanical
F1 British Grand Prix
Sunday
At Silverstone Circuit
Silverstone, England
Lap length: 3.66 miles
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 52 laps, 1:21:08.452, 26 points.
2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 52, +24.928 seconds behind, 18.
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Pierre Gasly
5. Max Verstappen
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Daniel Ricciardo
8. Kimi Raikkonen
9. Daniil Kvyat
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Lando Norris
12. Alexander Albon
13. Lance Stroll
14. George Russell
15. Robert Kubica
16. Sebastian Vettel
17. Sergio Perez
NASCAR Monster Energy Quaker State 400
Late Saturday
At Kentucky Speedway
Sparta, Ky.
Lap Length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 269.
2. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 269.
3. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 269.
4. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 269.
5. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 269.
6. (7) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 269.
7. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 269.
8. (1) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 269.
9. (35) Ryan Newman, Ford, 269.
10. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 269.
11. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 269.
12. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 269.
13. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 269.
14. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 269.
15. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 269.
16. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 269.
17. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 268.
18. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 268.
19. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 268.
20. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 268.
21. (29) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 268.
22. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 268.
23. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 267.
24. (6) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 267.
25. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267.
26. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267.
27. (30) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 267.
28. (28) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 266.
29. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 266.
30. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 266.
31. (32) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 264.
32. (33) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 263.
33. (31) Bayley Currey(i), Ford, 262.
34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 260.
35. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 238.
36. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 110.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.07 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 51 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory: .076 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps.
Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Suarez 1-49, B. Keselowski 50-52, K. Busch 53-82, R. Stenhouse Jr. 83-103, K. Busch 104-162, E. Jones 163, C. Bowyer 164-201, K. Busch 202, C. Bowyer 203-204, K. Busch 205-212, K. Busch 213-225, D. Hamlin 226-230, R. Newman 231-245, D. Suarez 246-248, J. Logano 249-267, K. Busch 268-269.
