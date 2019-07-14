Auto racing clip art

Honda Indy Toronto

Sunday

At Streets of Toronto

Toronto, Ontario

Lap length: 1.786 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

3. (4) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

4. (5) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

5. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running

6. (14) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

7. (16) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running

8. (8) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

9. (12) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

10. (7) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

11. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running

12. (6) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 84 laps, Running

13. (18) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 84 laps, Running

14. (13) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84 laps, Running

15. (9) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84 laps, Running

16. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 84 laps, Running

17. (22) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84 laps, Running

18. (15) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Contact

19. (19) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Running

20. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 81 laps, Running

21. (21) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79 laps, Running

22. (10) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 67 laps, Mechanical

F1 British Grand Prix

Sunday

At Silverstone Circuit

Silverstone, England

Lap length: 3.66 miles

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 52 laps, 1:21:08.452, 26 points.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 52, +24.928 seconds behind, 18.

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Pierre Gasly

5. Max Verstappen

6. Carlos Sainz

7. Daniel Ricciardo

8. Kimi Raikkonen

9. Daniil Kvyat

10. Nico Hulkenberg

11. Lando Norris

12. Alexander Albon

13. Lance Stroll

14. George Russell

15. Robert Kubica

16. Sebastian Vettel

17. Sergio Perez

NASCAR Monster Energy Quaker State 400

Late Saturday

At Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Ky.

Lap Length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 269.

2. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 269.

3. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 269.

4. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 269.

5. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 269.

6. (7) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 269.

7. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 269.

8. (1) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 269.

9. (35) Ryan Newman, Ford, 269.

10. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 269.

11. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 269.

12. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 269.

13. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 269.

14. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 269.

15. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 269.

16. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 269.

17. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 268.

18. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 268.

19. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 268.

20. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 268.

21. (29) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 268.

22. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 268.

23. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 267.

24. (6) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 267.

25. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267.

26. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267.

27. (30) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 267.

28. (28) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 266.

29. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 266.

30. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 266.

31. (32) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 264.

32. (33) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 263.

33. (31) Bayley Currey(i), Ford, 262.

34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 260.

35. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 238.

36. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 110.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.07 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 51 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory: .076 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Suarez 1-49, B. Keselowski 50-52, K. Busch 53-82, R. Stenhouse Jr. 83-103, K. Busch 104-162, E. Jones 163, C. Bowyer 164-201, K. Busch 202, C. Bowyer 203-204, K. Busch 205-212, K. Busch 213-225, D. Hamlin 226-230, R. Newman 231-245, D. Suarez 246-248, J. Logano 249-267, K. Busch 268-269.

