Auto racing clip art

TODAY Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

THURSDAYCresco Fair Races

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Deery Brothers Summer Series

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAYNight of Destruction

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAYWeekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Demo Derby

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3rdUSRA Iron Man Series

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Hogan Memorial

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

THURSDAY, JULY 4thCresco Iron Man Series

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

FRIDAY, JULY 5thWorld of Outlaws/Supporting Classes

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

THURSDAY, JULY 9thWinneshiek County Fair Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

FRIDAY, JULY 12Fun Night, High School Points 4

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JULY 13Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

SUNDAY, JULY 14thNHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

