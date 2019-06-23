TODAY Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
THURSDAYCresco Fair Races
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Deery Brothers Summer Series
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAYNight of Destruction
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAYWeekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Demo Derby
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3rdUSRA Iron Man Series
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Hogan Memorial
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
THURSDAY, JULY 4thCresco Iron Man Series
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
FRIDAY, JULY 5thWorld of Outlaws/Supporting Classes
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
THURSDAY, JULY 9thWinneshiek County Fair Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
FRIDAY, JULY 12Fun Night, High School Points 4
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JULY 13Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
SUNDAY, JULY 14thNHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
