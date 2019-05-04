TODAY
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 2Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 10thWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, MAY 11thWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day, Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, MAY 12Non-Point RaceCresco Speedway220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 17thFun Night, High School Points 2Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, MAY 18Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 3Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, MAY 19th
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 24th
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
SUNDAY, MAY 26th
USMTS/Iron Man
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
MONDAY, MAY 27th
Dirt Knights Tour
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
