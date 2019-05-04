{{featured_button_text}}
Auto racing clip art

TODAY

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 2Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 10thWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, MAY 11thWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun Day, Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, MAY 12Non-Point RaceCresco Speedway220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 17thFun Night, High School Points 2Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, MAY 18Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 3Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, MAY 19th

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 24th

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

SUNDAY, MAY 26th

USMTS/Iron Man

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

MONDAY, MAY 27th

Dirt Knights Tour

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments