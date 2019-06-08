TODAY
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JUNE 14thWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 15thWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun DayCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck SeriesIowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SUNDAY, JUNE 16thWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
NASCAR XFINITY Series Iowa 250Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
FRIDAY, JUNE 21stWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 22ndMid-Season ChampionshipIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day / Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
You have free articles remaining.
SUNDAY, JUNE 23rdWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
THURSDAY, JUNE 27thCresco Fair Races Cresco Speedway220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Deery Brothers Summer SeriesBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JUNE 28thNight of DestructionBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 29thWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Demo DerbyBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3rdUSRA Iron Man SeriesUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Hogan MemorialBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
THURSDAY, JULY 4thCresco Iron Man SeriesCresco Speedway220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
FRIDAY, JULY 5thWorld of Outlaws/Supporting ClassesIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.