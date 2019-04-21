TODAYWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAYWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAYDeery Brothers Summer SeriesIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Test and TuneCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
Season OpenerUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, APRIL 28NHRA Chassis CertificationCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 3Fun Night, High School Points #1
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, MAY 4Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 1Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
SUNDAY, MAY 5NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 2Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 10Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, MAY 11Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day, Midnight Mania
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
Points Race Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, MAY 12 Non-Point Race Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Weekly Racing Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
