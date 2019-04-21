Auto racing clip art

TODAYWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAYWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAYDeery Brothers Summer SeriesIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Test and TuneCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

Season OpenerUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, APRIL 28NHRA Chassis CertificationCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 3Fun Night, High School Points #1

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, MAY 4Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 1Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

SUNDAY, MAY 5NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 2Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 10Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, MAY 11Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun Day, Midnight Mania

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

Points Race Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, MAY 12 Non-Point Race Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Weekly Racing Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments