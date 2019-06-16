Auto racing clip art

TODAYWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Iowa 250 Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

FRIDAY Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAYMid-Season ChampionshipIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun Day / Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

SUNDAY, JUNE 23Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

THURSDAY, JUNE 27Cresco Fair RacesCresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Deery Brothers Summer SeriesBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, JUNE 28Night of DestructionBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 29Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Demo DerbyBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3USRA Iron Man SeriesUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Hogan MemorialBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

THURSDAY, JULY 4Cresco Iron Man SeriesCresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

FRIDAY, JULY 5World of Outlaws/Supporting ClassesIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

THURSDAY, JULY 9Winneshiek County Fair RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

FRIDAY, JULY 12Fun Night, High School Points 4Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JULY 13Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

SUNDAY, JULY 14NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments