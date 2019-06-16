TODAYWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Iowa 250 Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
FRIDAY Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAYMid-Season ChampionshipIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day / Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
SUNDAY, JUNE 23Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
THURSDAY, JUNE 27Cresco Fair RacesCresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Deery Brothers Summer SeriesBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JUNE 28Night of DestructionBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 29Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Demo DerbyBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3USRA Iron Man SeriesUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Hogan MemorialBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
THURSDAY, JULY 4Cresco Iron Man SeriesCresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
FRIDAY, JULY 5World of Outlaws/Supporting ClassesIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
THURSDAY, JULY 9Winneshiek County Fair RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
FRIDAY, JULY 12Fun Night, High School Points 4Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JULY 13Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
SUNDAY, JULY 14NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
