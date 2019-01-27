IMSA
Rolex
At Daytona International Speedway road course
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 3.56 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
(x-LMP2 class winner; y-GT Le Mans class winner; z-GT Daytona class winner)
1. (6) Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Renger Van Der Zande, Cadillac DPi, 593 laps, 96.015 mph
2. (5) Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran, Pipo Derani, Cadillac DPi, 593, 95.998
3. (2) Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi, Acura DPi, 593,95.998
4. (12) Jonathan Bennett, Colin Braun, Romain Dumas, Loic Duval, Nissan DPi, 589, 95.251
5. (8) Tristan Vautier, Devlin DeFrancesco, Rubens Barrichello, Misha Goikhberg, Cadillac DPi, 586, 94.876
6. x-(13) Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado, Sebastian Saavedra, Ryan Cullen, ORECA LMP2, 582, 94.086
7. (14) Kyle Masson, Robert Masson, Cameron Cassels, Kris Wright, ORECA LMP2, 578, 93.432
8. (3) Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron, Simon Pagenaud, Acura DPi, 576, 93.225
9. (47) Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi, Joao Barbosa, Mike Conway, Cadillac DPi, 573, 92.716
10. y-(22) Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Colton Herta, Augusto Farfus, BMW M8 GTLM, 571, 92.343
RACE STATISTICS
Time of race: 21:59:13.35. Margin of victory: 13.458 seconds. Race Distance: 2,111.080 miles
