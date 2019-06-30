WEDNESDAY
USRA Iron Man Series
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Hogan Memorial
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
THURSDAY
Cresco Iron Man Series
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
FRIDAY
World of Outlaws/Supporting Classes
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
TUESDAY, JULY 9th
Winneshiek County Fair Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
FRIDAY, JULY 12
Fun Night, High School Points 4
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
SUNDAY, JULY 14th
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JULY 19th
Fun Night, Elite 32 Shootout, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters Qualifying
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150
Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SATURDAY, JULY 20th
Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Night of Fire
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
VERIZON IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300
Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
