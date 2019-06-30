Auto racing clip art

WEDNESDAY

USRA Iron Man Series

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Hogan Memorial

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

THURSDAY

Cresco Iron Man Series

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

FRIDAY

World of Outlaws/Supporting Classes

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

TUESDAY, JULY 9th

Winneshiek County Fair Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Fun Night, High School Points 4

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 7

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

SUNDAY, JULY 14th

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 8

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, JULY 19th

Fun Night, Elite 32 Shootout, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters Qualifying

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150

Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SATURDAY, JULY 20th

Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Night of Fire

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

VERIZON IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300

Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

