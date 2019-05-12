TODAYNon-Points Race
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 17Fun Night, High School Points 2
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, MAY 18Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 3
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, MAY 19NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 24Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, MAY 25Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
SUNDAY, MAY 26USMTS/Iron Man
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
MONDAY, MAY 27Dirt Knights Tour
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 31Fun night / 64 Car Super Shootout
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 1Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
SFG 300 Series $50K
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, JUNE 2SFG 300 Series $20k
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Non-Point Race
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JUNE 7Fun Night, High School Points 3
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 8Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 5
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, JUNE 9NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 6
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly Racing
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JUNE 14Weekly Races
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 15Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
