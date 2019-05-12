Auto racing clip art

TODAYNon-Points Race

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 17Fun Night, High School Points 2

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, MAY 18Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 3

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, MAY 19NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 24Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, MAY 25Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

SUNDAY, MAY 26USMTS/Iron Man

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

MONDAY, MAY 27Dirt Knights Tour

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 31Fun night / 64 Car Super Shootout

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 1Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

SFG 300 Series $50K

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JUNE 2SFG 300 Series $20k

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Non-Point Race

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, JUNE 7Fun Night, High School Points 3

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 8Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 5

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JUNE 9NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 6

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly Racing

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, JUNE 14Weekly Races

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 15Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun Day

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

