TODAY
Big Bucks 5K
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
Season Championships
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
Highway 9 Series
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
FRIDAY
Weekly points race
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY
Weekly Races
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Weekly points race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Fun Night, High School Points #6
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race #11
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
Season Championships
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Highway 9 Series
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, AUG. 26
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race #12, Champions Run off
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Weekly points race
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
Highway 9 Series
Cresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
