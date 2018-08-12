Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TODAY

Big Bucks 5K

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

Season Championships

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

Highway 9 Series

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

FRIDAY

Weekly points race

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY

Weekly Races

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Weekly points race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Fun Night, High School Points #6

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race #11

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

Season Championships

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Highway 9 Series

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, AUG. 26

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race #12, Champions Run off

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Weekly points race

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Highway 9 Series

Cresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

