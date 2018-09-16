FRIDAY
Fun Night, Test and Tune, Elite 32 Shootout
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
SATURDAY
Terry Stumpf Memorial 2K Race
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Terry Stumpf Memorial 2K Race
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
Fun Night, Test and Tune
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
SATURDAY, SEPT. 29
Mopar Max
Cedar Falls Raceway
6200 W. Bennington, Rd.
(319) 987-2537
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.