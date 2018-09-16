Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Auto racing clip art
FRIDAY

Fun Night, Test and Tune, Elite 32 Shootout

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

SATURDAY

Terry Stumpf Memorial 2K Race

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Terry Stumpf Memorial 2K Race

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Fun Night, Test and Tune

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Mopar Max

Cedar Falls Raceway

6200 W. Bennington, Rd.

(319) 987-2537

Tags

