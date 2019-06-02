TODAYSFG 300 Series $20kCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Non-Points RaceCresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAYFun Night, High School Points 3Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 5Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, JUNE 9NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JUNE 14Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 15Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun DayCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck SeriesIowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
SUNDAY, JUNE 16Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250Iowa Speedway
3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton
(866) 787-8946
FRIDAY, JUNE 21Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 22Mid-Season ChampionshipIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Fun Day / Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
SUNDAY, JUNE 23Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
