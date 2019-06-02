Auto racing clip art

TODAYSFG 300 Series $20kCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Non-Points RaceCresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAYFun Night, High School Points 3Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 5Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JUNE 9NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, JUNE 14Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 15Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun DayCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck SeriesIowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SUNDAY, JUNE 16Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

FRIDAY, JUNE 21Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 22Mid-Season ChampionshipIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun Day / Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

SUNDAY, JUNE 23Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

