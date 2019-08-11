TODAYNHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 12
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
Season Championships
Benton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, AUG. 16Season Championships
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, AUG. 17Weekly Racing
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
FRIDAY, AUG. 23Fun Night
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
SATURDAY, AUG. 24Season Championships
Independence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Mopar Max
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, AUG. 25Mopar Max
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
SATURDAY, AUG. 31Season Championships
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1USMTS Hunt Race and USRA Iron Man Series
Fayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7Fun Day
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20Fun Night, Elite 32 Shootout
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Terry Stumpf Memorial
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
Terry Stumpf Memorial
Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
(319) 550-2926
