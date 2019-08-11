Auto racing clip art

TODAYNHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 12

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

Season Championships

Benton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, AUG. 16Season Championships

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, AUG. 17Weekly Racing

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

FRIDAY, AUG. 23Fun Night

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

SATURDAY, AUG. 24Season Championships

Independence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Mopar Max

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, AUG. 25Mopar Max

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

SATURDAY, AUG. 31Season Championships

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1USMTS Hunt Race and USRA Iron Man Series

Fayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7Fun Day

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20Fun Night, Elite 32 Shootout

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Terry Stumpf Memorial

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Terry Stumpf Memorial

Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

(319) 550-2926

