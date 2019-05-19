TODAYNHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAYWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
SUNDAY, MAY 26USMTS/Iron ManUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
MONDAY, MAY 27Dirt Knights TourBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, MAY 31Fun night / 64 Car Super ShootoutCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 1Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
SFG 300 Series $50KCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, JUNE 2SFG 300 Series $20kCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Non-Point RaceCresco Speedway
220 7th Street Cresco
(563) 547-3400
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, JUNE 7Fun Night, High School Points 3Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, JUNE 8Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 5Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points Race
Upper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, JUNE 9NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
