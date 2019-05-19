Auto racing clip art

TODAYNHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 4Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAYWeekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

SUNDAY, MAY 26USMTS/Iron ManUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

MONDAY, MAY 27Dirt Knights TourBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, MAY 31Fun night / 64 Car Super ShootoutCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 1Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

SFG 300 Series $50KCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JUNE 2SFG 300 Series $20kCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Non-Point RaceCresco Speedway

220 7th Street Cresco

(563) 547-3400

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, JUNE 7Fun Night, High School Points 3Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, JUNE 8Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 5Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points Race

Upper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JUNE 9NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

