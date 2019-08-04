Auto racing clip art

TODAYWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAYFun Night / High School Points 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 11Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, AUG. 11NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 12Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Season ChampionshipsBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, AUG. 16Season ChampionshipsFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, AUG. 17Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

FRIDAY, AUG. 23Fun NightCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

SATURDAY, AUG. 24Season ChampionshipsIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Mopar MaxCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, AUG. 25Mopar MaxCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

