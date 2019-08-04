TODAYWeekly RacingBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAYFun Night / High School Points 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 11Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, AUG. 11NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 12Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Season ChampionshipsBenton County Speedway
2nd Avenue, Vinton
(515) 201-5526
FRIDAY, AUG. 16Season ChampionshipsFayette County Speedway
504 S. Vine St., West Union
(563) 422-5286
SATURDAY, AUG. 17Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
FRIDAY, AUG. 23Fun NightCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
SATURDAY, AUG. 24Season ChampionshipsIndependence Motor Speedway
Buchanan County Fairgrounds
1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence
(319) 334-9287
Mopar MaxCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway
1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-9984
SUNDAY, AUG. 25Mopar MaxCedar Falls Motorsports Park
7227 Waverly Rd.
319-550-2926
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.