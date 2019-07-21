Auto racing clip art

TODAYStacy Swanson MemorialBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

WEDNESDAYIMCA Deery Brothers Late Model SeriesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

FRIDAYFun Night, High School Points 5Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Stores 150Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

SATURDAYWeekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250Iowa Speedway

3333 Rusty Wallace Dr, Newton

(866) 787-8946

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 9Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, JULY 28NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 10Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Late Model Season ChampionshipBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, AUG. 2Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, AUG. 3Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

Fun Day/Midnight ManiaCedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, AUG. 4Weekly RacingBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

FRIDAY, AUG. 9Fun Night / High School Points 6Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Weekly RacesFayette County Speedway

504 S. Vine St., West Union

(563) 422-5286

SATURDAY, AUG. 10Weekly RacingIndependence Motor Speedway

Buchanan County Fairgrounds

1202 2nd Ave. NE, Independence

(319) 334-9287

NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 11Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Points RaceUpper Iowa Speedway

1951 Centennial Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-9984

SUNDAY, AUG. 11NHRA Summit ET Bracket Series Race 12Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

7227 Waverly Rd.

319-550-2926

Season ChampionshipsBenton County Speedway

2nd Avenue, Vinton

(515) 201-5526

